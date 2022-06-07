Aaron Rodgers Says He Plans To Finish Career With Packers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers told reporters on Tuesday that while he doesn’t know how much longer he’ll play, he plans to finish his career in Green Bay.

“Yes, definitely,” Rodgers said when asked about whether he planned to finish his career with the Packers, via ESPN.com.

Rodgers explained that he doesn’t want to put a specific number on how many more seasons he wants to play and he’s just trying to stay in the moment.

“If you say I’m for sure playing two more, three years and then you have a magical season that ends with a championship and think that that might be the best way to ride off, I don’t want to commit to something,” Rodgers said. “You say, I’m only playing one more year and you have a bitter taste in your mouth and still got the drive and the passion to play one or two more years, I just don’t want to get pigeonholed into it.

“So I’m focused on this season. I’m never gonna drag it out in the offseason. The conversations I’ve had with Brian have been very honest and direct, and that’s not going to change, and we’ll sit down after the season, hopefully after a championship and figure out what the next step is.”

Last year, Rodgers skipped offseason workouts before showing up in time for the start of training camp with a restructured contract. This year, Rodgers says it’s good to be around his teammates including some of the rookies.

“I miss the guys,” Rodgers said. “I love being around the guys. It’s been a nice offseason. I appreciate my [training] team back in southern California and the work we put in. But it’s good to be back out here with the guys. Good to meet Christian and Romeo and get reacclimated with some of the older guys. It’s just about timing and them feeling the cadence and the urgency and stuff, and just nice to be back in the building with these people.

“They’ve been great about me taking care of myself the way I best need to. Obviously it’s worked out the last couple years by my play, and I expect nothing less.”

Rodgers, 38, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers is owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022, which is set to void seven days before the start of the 2023 league year.

In 2021, Rodgers appeared in 16 games for the Packers and completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns.