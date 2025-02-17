Aaron Rodgers Told Jets He Plans To Play In 2025

Last week, the Jets revealed they are moving on from QB Aaron Rodgers for the 2025 season after two years with the team.

Per SI.com’s Albert Breer, Rodgers told new HC Aaron Glenn and new GM Darren Mougey that he intends to play in 2025. Breer added that Rodgers understood the team might want to move on and “there was really no attempt” to negotiate a third season.

The Jets told Rodgers the decision to move on had more do to with them and not him, according to Breer. While Rodgers’ media attraction wasn’t necessarily a deciding factor, Breer noted “there was discussion on that stuff.”

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets quarterback for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.