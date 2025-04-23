Abdul Carter Expecting To Be Drafted By Giants

Penn State DE Abdul Carter is looking like the favorite to be drafted by the New York Giants at No. 3 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. When asked about which team he’s feeling best about right now, Carter responded, “Definitely New York right now, but we’ll see what happens tomorrow,” via SNYGiants.

The Giants have landed former Nittany Lions stars like Saquon Barkley in 2018 and LB LaVar Arrington in 2000. Carter is looking forward to being the next from Penn State to play for the organization: “It’d be a blessing, I’d love to take advantage of the opportunity.”

Carter is one of the top prospects in the class and is certain to be taken in the top three of the draft. He visited the Giants’ team facility earlier this month.

Carter has a stress reaction in his foot, but his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said the injury is healing and no surgery is necessary.

“It should be a non-factor with the teams at this point,” Rosenhaus said, via Adam Schefter.

Carter, 21, is one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class and was considered a candidate with enough potential to go No. 1 overall.

His first two visits were with the Titans and Browns and he visited with each team picking in the top four.

Carter was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 33 overall linebacker in the 2022 recruiting class out of Glenside, Pennsylvania. He committed to Penn State in July of 2021 and enrolled just less than a year later.

In his collegiate career, Carter appeared in 42 games and recorded 172 total tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, 13 pass defenses, and five forced fumbles.