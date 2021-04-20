Adrian Peterson Looking To Sign With Contender

Free agent RB Adrian Peterson said during an interview with Sirius XM NFL Radio that he’s hoping to sign on with a contender before the 2021 season and get an opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl.

“I’m looking for a contender,” Peterson told SiriusXM NFL Radio, via NFL.com. “I’m looking for a team that’s built to go and chase a championship. That’s my ultimate goal, and I feel like I can really help to contribute in accomplishing that. A team with a good quarterback, a good defense and some playmakers on the offensive side of the ball. For me to be able to get into that type of situation would be perfect.”

Peterson, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2007. After 10 seasons in Minnesota, Peterson signed a two-year, $7 million contract with the Saints.

The Saints later traded Peterson to the Cardinals for a 2018 sixth-round pick back in 2017. However, Arizona cut him loose and he eventually signed on with Washington.

Washington brought Peterson back on a two-year contract worth $8 million that included an option before releasing him coming out of the preseason last year. He eventually signed on with the Lions.

In 2020, Peterson appeared in all 16 games for the Lions and rushed for 604 yards on 156 carries (3.9 YPC) to go along with 12 receptions for 101 yards receiving and seven total touchdowns.