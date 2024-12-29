AFC Coaching Rumors: Antonio Pierce, Tom Brady, Brian Callahan, Jaguars, Raiders, Titans

Jaguars
- SI.com’s Albert Breer believes Lions OC Ben Johnson is a better fit for Jacksonville than Chicago because of their ability to fix issues along with alignment with a general manager.
- Breer “can’t imagine” Jacksonville GM Trent Baalke will return in 2025 after surviving other coaching changes with the team.
- According to NFL Media, while things have been quiet in Jacksonville for the past few weeks, the internal expectation is still that major changes are coming, with Baalke and HC Doug Pederson on the hot seat.
Raiders
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports the Raiders will give Tom Brady “a huge voice” in every organizational decision as a minority owner because of how much owner Mark Davis values his opinion.
- According to NFL Media, the belief in league circles is that Raiders HC Antonio Pierce‘s job security is in serious doubt, as a 3-12 season so far is tough for everyone to stomach, including Davis, Brady and DE Maxx Crosby.
- While the players are still playing hard for Pierce and there are significant holes on the roster, NFL Media notes it’s been clear Pierce has needed time to grow into the role and there have been learning moments.
- Should Pierce be back, NFL Media reports there will be changes to the staff. The Raiders fired OC Luke Getsy during the season, along with QB coach Rich Scangarello and OL coach James Cregg, and interim OC Scott Turner would be a strong candidate to maintain the full-time role.
- The report adds DC Patrick Graham turned down a contract extension this past offseason and will be free at the end of the year.
Titans
- According to NFL Media, Titans HC Brian Callahan and the bulk of his staff are expected to return in 2025. The exception could be ST coordinator Colt Anderson, as the unit has been a major liability.
- NFL Media reports the internal opinion of Callahan is high and the offense is expected to be a lot better in 2025 if they can fix the quarterback position, which will be a high priority.
- Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Titans RB Tony Pollard has the flu and isn’t expected to travel with the team. He was later ruled out due to both his illness and his ankle injury he’d been playing through.
- Callahan was asked if they’ve started scouting for next season: “Not one bit… the scouting process hasn’t started yet for me.” (Paul Kuharsky)
