AFC Coaching Rumors: Jaguars, Jets, Patriots, Raiders

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson, who figures to be on the hot seat at season’s end, says that he hasn’t lost the locker room and doesn’t believe the players have quit.

“I think the consistency, the continuity, you’re in it together, you know exactly how people think, how people operate, the communication level, all of that, is positive in a direction that you’re trying to go,” Pederson said, via ESPN. “I think it’d be different, too, if you saw people throw in the towel a month ago, right? Or say, you always hear coaches losing a locker room, right then, I think that’s a different situation. I think that’s a different story. I think that’s a different set of circumstances. I just don’t feel that here. I don’t. I don’t think that’s the case here. It was evident yesterday by the way the guys fought and battled right to the end, the joy in the locker room at the end, the camaraderie, the high fives, the hugs. I mean, that’s not a team that’s quitting, right? That’s not a team that’s just throwing in a white towel or waving a white flag. It’s a team that’s trying to work its way out of a hole that they’ve dug.”

Jaguars OLB Travon Walker said he doesn’t believe the team has quit and wants to finish out the year strong.

“We come to win, and that’s what we’re doing,” Walker said. “We’re just staying together as a collective unit, and continuously going, no matter the circumstances.”

Jacksonville is 3-9 in one-score games this season. Pederson said trying to figure out why the team can’t convert in close games is something that he will address this offseason, if he gets the chance.

“We need to find the reasons why [they’ve struggled in one-score games],” Pederson said. “If it comes down to decision I make, I’ve got to be better for that decision to help our team win. If it comes down to a player making a play, he’s got to make that play to help our team win. So it goes hand in hand. So we’ve got to look at all of that, and yes, I do believe that those things will flip. Once our guys understand the importance of what it takes, what it looks like to win, then there becomes consistency in that. And then there becomes the fact that you’re winning year in and year out and that. And again, that starts with me right as the leader. It starts with me, and then that’s my message to the team.”

SI.com’s Albert Breer thinks “a clean sweep is coming” regarding Pederson and GM Trent Baalke despite prior beliefs that Baalke might get another year.

Jets

SI.com’s Albert Breer believes the Jets’ advantage in their upcoming vacancies is the fact that they can offer a blank slate where they can hire a GM and HC together to build around.

Breer notes Lions DC Aaron Glenn, who played for the Jets during his career on the field, is one target who could make sense for New York, but there will be a lot of competition for him this year.

Patriots

SI.com’s Albert Breer guesses ownership will want to get a two-year look at Patriots HC Jerod Mayo rather than moving on after just one season but that’s not a lock. Breer adds the team always expected Mayo to be learning on the job in Year 1 to a degree.

Mayo spoke with DE Keion White again on Monday after more comments from the second-year defender and said they are on the same page. (Mike Giardi)

, Mayo was asked if they could sit him in Week 18 to protect his health: “Right now, everything is in consideration.” (Graff) Mayo continued: “If the guys are healthy, then they’re expected to be ready to go out there and play.” (Giardi)

Raiders

SI.com’s Albert Breer thinks a change regarding Raiders HC Antonio Pierce is “absolutely in play” despite their late-season surge.

is “absolutely in play” despite their late-season surge. Breer reports owner Mark Davis will listen to minority owner Tom Brady‘s opinion on Pierce and he believes former Titans HC Mike Vrabel would be a top candidate if they move on.