AFC Draft Rumors: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts OC Marcus Brady is confident that Matt Ryan fits perfectly into their offensive system: “He fits our offense perfectly… He’s damn near a coach himself.” (George Bremer)

is confident that fits perfectly into their offensive system: “He fits our offense perfectly… He’s damn near a coach himself.” (George Bremer) Colts DC Gus Bradley is hopeful that DEs Kwity Paye and Yannick Ngakoue will be a successful pair: “You hope they can build off each other’s experiences.” (Joel Erickson)

is hopeful that DEs and will be a successful pair: “You hope they can build off each other’s experiences.” (Joel Erickson) Bradley believes CB Stephon Gilmore will do well in their defensive system: “People who have seen the scheme, they know we want to be aggressive. Even in our zone coverages, we like to press… His qualities fit us pretty well.” (Stephen Holder)

Jaguars

Jaguars owner Shad Khan made the controversial call to keep GM Trent Baalke and hire a head coach, in this case Doug Pederson, who would work with him rather than starting with a clean slate. The team hasn’t played (or lost) any games yet but so far Khan is happy with his decision.

“The churn of constant hiring or firing, does that make you successful necessarily? Or even in certain circumstances, where that might be what seems to be the popular choice, is that really the right thing for the franchise?” Khan said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “So when it was all said and done, I felt Doug and Trent, the chemistry was really good. They had known each other by reputation in the past, and I could compare them with the combinations of some of the other people.

“And then more importantly, what is the philosophy of the team? What kind of team are we going to be? What are we gonna do moving forward? You gotta get all of those things accounted for. And I can tell you that here almost four months down the road, I just couldn’t be more proud.”

ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes it seems like the Jaguars are strongly considering taking Georgia DE Travon Walker with the No. 1 pick.

with the No. 1 pick. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Jaguars have done a lot of work on Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore and he could be an option for them at the top of the second round.

Texans

Titans

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes Titans WR A.J. Brown has been in contact with the coaches and everyone is in a good place there. The feeling is that the two sides will work out an extension at some point and Brown will be in Tennessee for a long time.

has been in contact with the coaches and everyone is in a good place there. The feeling is that the two sides will work out an extension at some point and Brown will be in Tennessee for a long time. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says other teams have their radar up for the Titans at No. 26 as a potential landing spot for Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder .

. Georgia RB James Cook had a top 30 visit with the Titans. (Justin Melo)