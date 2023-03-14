AFC East Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Bills RB Nyheim Hines‘ cap hit of $4.79M in 2023 will be reduced to $3.5M. He will receive a $1 million signing bonus, spread out over this year and next. (Alaina Getzenberg)
- Bills LB Tyler Matakevich signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal that includes a $1.335 million signing bonus and a salary of $1.165 million guaranteed. He has incentives of up to $500K for playing time and making the Pro Bowl, as well as a void year tacked on in 2024. (Aaron Wilson)
Dolphins
- According to Aaron Wilson, QB Mike White‘s new contract with the Dolphins is for two years at $8 million and includes $4.5 million guaranteed. It also includes a $3.42 million signing bonus, salaries of $1.08 million and $3.5 million, a $4 million playtime incentive, as well as incentives for team achievement, and playoffs annually.
- Per Pro Football Talk, new Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey was due to make $17 million, $18.5 million, and $19.5 million on the remainder of his contract with the Rams. That 2025 number remains unchanged.
- However, Ramsey reworked the rest of his deal to include an $8.835 million signing bonus, base salaries of $1.165 million and $14.5 million in 2023 and 2024, and an $11 million roster bonus in 2024. All of those are now guaranteed.
- Per Aaron Wilson, Dolphins LB Duke Riley‘s two-year, $5 million deal includes $2.25 million guaranteed, $14,706 in per-game active roster bonuses annually, and $500,000 in playtime incentives annually.
Jets
- Zack Rosenblatt reports that the Jets offered C Jake Brendel more money than the 49ers yet he opted to remain with San Francisco.
- Rich Cimini adds that a potential name to watch for at center for the Jets is former Broncos C Graham Glasgow, who is familiar with OC Nathaniel Hackett.
- Per Aaron Wilson, the Jets’ deal with K Greg Zuerlein is for one year at $2.6 million and includes $1.75 million guaranteed and a $500,000 signing bonus. The deal also includes $20,588 per game active roster bonus, $750K field goal percentage incentive
- Jets LB Quincy Williams signed a three-year, $18 million deal that includes a $4.5 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.5 million, $6 million and $6 million. His 2023 salary and half of his 2024 salary are fully guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)
- Williams also has a $1 million sack incentive, a base escalator for making the playoffs that hits in 2024, and up to $2 million in escalators for 2025.
Patriots
- Patriots CB Jonathan Jones signed a two-year, $19 million deal that includes a $7.5 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.5 million and $8 million. His 2023 base and half of his 2024 base are guaranteed at signing. (Over The Cap)
- Jones also has up to $1 million each season in per-game active roster bonuses and up to $500,000 annually in playing time incentives. (Doug Kyed)
- Patriots LB Raekwon McMillan‘s contract is for one year and $1.6 million with a $245,000 signing bonus and $330,000 of his base salary guaranteed. McMillan also has up to $255,000 in per-game active roster bonuses, a $20,000 workout bonus and up to $600,000 in playing time incentives. (Kyed)
