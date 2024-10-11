AFC East Notes: Robert Saleh, Jeff Ulbrich, Drake Maye, Jets, Patriots

Jets

Connor Hughes reports the entire Jets coaching staff was in the building on Monday prior to former HC Robert Saleh ‘s firing and they had just started preliminary preparation for Week 6.

Saleh told Jay Glazer that he was “blindsided” by owner Woody Johnson.

Jordan Schultz cites multiple sources who indicate Saleh did not have a fractured relationship with Aaron Rodgers and the two were getting along.

and the two were getting along. Schultz also reports that Saleh was fired by Johnson and immediately escorted out of the building. Schultz adds Saleh never had a meeting with the players to inform them of his dismissal.

According to Mike Silver, Saleh has no plans to join anyone’s staff during the 2024 season should any opportunities arrive and plans to prepare for the next hiring cycle.

Jets’ interim HC Jeff Ulbrich said Aaron Rodgers (ankle, hamstring) was limited in Thursday’s practice but won’t miss Week 6, via Zack Rosenblatt.

(knee) to play in Monday Night’s game, per Brian Costello. Ulbrich named QB coach Todd Downing their offensive play-caller instead of OC Nathaniel Hackett . Ulbrich said Rodgers “understood” their decision and was “supportive,” per Rich Cimini.

When asked about Hackett’s demotion, Rodgers spoke on how happy he is to see the offensive coordinator stick around to continue supporting the offense: “I love Nathaniel, man. He’s one of my dearest friends in the league, and obviously a tough situation. But I think it speaks volumes of the character that he has. He wanted to stick around, be here for me, be here for Todd (Downing).” (Kimberley A. Martin)

Patriots

Patriots OC Alex Van Pelt cited the team’s lack of passing production and rookie QB Drake Maye‘s development as to why they made a change at the position.

“I think it’s a combination of a couple of things, really,” Van Pelt said, via PFT. “Offensively, we’re not where we want to be from a production standpoint, especially the passing game. I think that leads to some of that decision. And also the fact, to see his growth and development over those weeks of practice, and what he’s put on the practice field, the two of those combined.”

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo said it was “solely my decision” to start first-round QB Drake Maye ahead of Jacoby Brissett : “It was solely my decision to make this choice.” (Chad Graff)

said it was “solely my decision” to start first-round QB ahead of : “It was solely my decision to make this choice.” (Chad Graff) Mayo doesn’t think being 1-4 “expedited” their plans to start Maye and feels the rookie was trending upwards since training camp: “I wouldn’t say the plan was expedited. The end of training camp he was trending up and that never slowed down.” (Graff)

Mayo continued: “There’s never a perfect time to make a change. Every defense … has the ability to rush and get after the quarterback.” (Doug Kyed)

Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett said being benched has been difficult on him: “I don’t think words can really describe how tough it is.” (Doug Kyed)

said being benched has been difficult on him: “I don’t think words can really describe how tough it is.” (Doug Kyed) Brissett said QB Drake Maye has come to check on him since the switch, but he told the rookie to focus on the starting job: “Drake asked how I’m doing. I’m like, ‘Man, if you’re worried about me, you’re worried about the wrong thing.'” (Mark Daniels)