AFC Free Agency Rumors: Wan’Dale Robinson, Nick Cross, Bryan Cook, Bengals, Browns, Jaguars, Titans

Bengals
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Bengals have been linked to Colt S Nick Cross as a free agent target, as well as Chiefs S Bryan Cook.
- He adds the Bengals have also been linked to a number of defensive linemen in free agency.
Browns
- Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are interested in Falcons LB Kaden Elliss, with new DC Mike Rutenberg having worked closely with him in Atlanta. He adds Cleveland is also still trying to keep veteran LB Devin Bush.
Jaguars
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Jaguars want to keep CB Montaric Brown but will have some competition, including from the 49ers.
Titans
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports there is mutual interest between the Titans and WR Wan’Dale Robinson but he has other suitors, too.
