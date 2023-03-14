AFC North Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Lamar Jackson, Steelers

Bengals

Per Aaron Wilson, Bengals LB Germaine Pratt ‘s new deal with the team is for three years, $20.25 million, and includes a $7 million signing bonus, salaries of $2.75 million, $3.2 million, and $5.25 million annually, as well as $14,706 per game in active roster bonuses, an annual $100,000 workout bonus, and a $250,000 playtime incentive annually.

Pratt to Paul Dehner Jr. on opting to re-sign with the Bengals: "I knew what I wanted to do. I talked to Zac (Taylor) early on. I didn't want to go to a team that was losing. We have a top 5 quarterback. I want to win. Why would I leave?"

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. notes that while it stings for DC Lou Anarumo to lose both of his starting safeties in Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell , the Bengals weren’t going to match what Bates got in free agency, and Bell was signing a third contract that Cincinnati has been reluctant to give in past seasons.

Dehner adds that Anarumo said the following about Bates and Bell departing this offseason: "Always darkest before the dawn. We will figure it out. Wishing them nothing but the best."

Dehner points out that the Bengals already drafted one potential replacement last year in the first round with DB Daxton Hill. He expects them to be patient and add another starting safety in the second or third wave of free agency.

Browns

Per Aaron Wilson, DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo ‘s new deal with Cleveland is for three years at $22.5 million and includes $12.49 million guaranteed, a $5.5 million signing bonus, salaries of $1.08 million guaranteed, $1.66 million guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed if he is on the roster for the third day of the 2024 league year, and $2.235 million.

Okoronkwo's deal also includes a $7.505 million option bonus, a $3 million sacks incentive, an All-NFL base escalator for the 2025 league year, a $4.25 million 2024 guaranteed option bonus, and a $3.225 million 2025 option bonus.

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson hasn’t said much about his contract talks but he occasionally feels prompted to weigh in on social media. That happened Tuesday with a report that Jackson turned down $200 million guaranteed from the Ravens.

133/3years fully guaranteed😒 but I need a agent? 🤣🤦🏾‍♂️ — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 14, 2023

Ryan Fowler reports that Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo has formally met with the 49ers, Cardinals, and Ravens.

Steelers

According to Aaron Wilson, the Steelers’ deal with CB Patrick Peterson is for two years at $14 million and includes a $5.85 million signing bonus, salaries of $1.3 million, $13.85 million, and a $3 million roster bonus that becomes guaranteed on the third day of the 2024 league year.