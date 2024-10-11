AFC North Notes: Joe Burrow, George Pickens, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow admitted that he’s still not throwing the ball as well as he would hope for after his wrist injury.

“I would say I’m still not quite throwing it the way that I would like,” Burrow said, via PFT. “I’m making good decisions, I’m putting the ball where I want to. I still think there’s another level of improvement I can get to coming back from injury on ball rotation and spin rate and all that. So, that’s going to continue to get better as I get healthier, so there’s always another level to find.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh doesn’t believe CB Marlon Humphrey suffered a major injury: “Don’t want to make any promises but I think we’re in good shape.” (Jamison Hensley)

The Ravens worked out LS Jake McQuaide on Tuesday, per Aaron Wilson.

Steelers

Steelers WR George Pickens only appeared in 34 offensive snaps in Week 5’s loss to the Cowboys. When asked what he needs to do to earn more playing time, Pickens responded that’s up to OC Arthur Smith : “That’s not on me. It’s all up to Art.” (Ray Fittipaldo)

Pickens has also faced trouble with penalties this season. When asked about the flags, the receiver said: "I wouldn't really say that. It's all on the refs. That should show you where the refs are this season." (Brooke Pryor)

When asked about Pickens’ lack of usage, Smith responded he didn’t sense any frustration from Pickens at the time: “I didn’t sense any frustration (from Pickens) over snap counts.” (Mark Kaboly)

Smith had high praise for QB Justin Fields, calling him a very easy player to work with. “There’s no drama to him. He doesn’t try to live through his avatar or create a perception. That’s probably why he was so endearing to his teammates in Chicago. … Extremely coachable, extremely bright.” (Brian Batko)

Steelers QB Russell Wilson has returned to practice this week. When asked if he's worked with the first team offense, Wilson said he's worked with everyone: "I've worked with everybody. I think that's the good thing, throwing all the different guys and everything else, all the run game stuff and all the checks and all that. So I feel good about it." (Brooke Pryor)

As for his expectations for Week 6 against the Raiders, Wilson said he just wants to be prepared to go: "I'm preparing my mind to get ready to go and everything else, so that's kind of my mentality and help us win and whatever that is." (Pryor)

Wilson’s biggest focus is just being able to move around well: “I think the biggest thing, to be honest with you guys is just being able to run well and do that well and move around well. I feel like I’ve been able to do that this week.” (Pryor)

As for Pickens’ comments, Wilson stood behind the receiver: “We love the player that he is. We love the competitor that he is and that’s the thing that you have to understand. Is George a bad teammate? Absolutely not. Is George a hell of a player? Absolutely. Is he a great competitor? Absolutely. Is he a guy that wants the ball? Absolutely. Is he a guy that can do anything on the field that most people can’t? Absolutely. So I think the best thing that we can focus on is find different ways to get up in the ball, obviously also to him staying composed, that matters — but also understanding that it’s all team effort.” (Pryor)

Fields has a long relationship with Pickens going back to high school. Fields thinks his friendship with Pickens allows him to be honest and speak frankly with him: “If I would’ve just met him this year, I probably wouldn’t feel as comfortable saying that to him. But since our relationship does go all the way back to high school, I think I’m more comfortable talking to him and stuff like that and kind of just trying to keep him calm.” (Pryor)