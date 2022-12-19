AFC Note: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes

Broncos

Broncos OL Quinn Meinerz was poked in the eye on the team’s first drive against the Cardinals on Sunday and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. (Mike Klis)

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley has confidence in QB Justin Herbert giving everything he has when the game is on the line, which is why even after two interceptions he believed Herbert would author what proved to be the game-winning drive against the Titans.

“He had his best when his best was required,” Staley said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. “You saw all the things that make him special there. His resilience, his poise, his playmaking.”

Derwin James (quad) could return to practice at some point this week and RB Austin Ekeler had tests done on his shoulder that were negative. ( Staley said S(quad) could return to practice at some point this week and RBhad tests done on his shoulder that were negative. ( Jeff Miller

Staley also had no update on the status of OLB Joey Bosa . (Daniel Popper)

. (Daniel Popper) Chargers DL Joe Gaziano suffered a groin injury and will be out for a few weeks and DB Kemon Hall suffered a hamstring injury and is week-to-week, per Staley. (Popper)

Chiefs Chiefs HC Andy Reid believes that QB Patrick Mahomes is the clear-cut MVP this season and doesn’t think anyone else is even close. “You saw Pat and what he did. I mean, he took care of business today,” Reid said, via Pro Football Talk. “He went back to work and worked on it. I mean, you’re talking about a guy that, if he’s not the MVP in the league, I’m not sure what’s wrong with them. But he cleaned it up and comes out, and we have almost 500 yards of offense, minus 100 of penalties. That’s a pretty spectacular day there. But that’s what he did. A great example of how you go back to the drawing board and make sure that you clean everything up.” Reid acknowledged K Harrison Butker is in a bit of a slump: “He’ll get through it. You’ve got to keep kicking.” (Nate Taylor)