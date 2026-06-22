AFC Notes: A.J. Brown, Drake Maye, Jamien Sherwood, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Joe Brady said he was shocked by the firing of former HC Sean McDermott and assured reporters he wasn’t waiting on McDermott’s downfall to become the head coach in Buffalo.

“I didn’t see that and think, ‘I want to be the head coach.’ I was broken,” Brady said on the Shout Buffalo Bills Podcast. “I was broken for a guy that I worked for. I was also broken for the rest of the coaching staff that is sitting there, like, we’re all out of jobs right now. There was a lot of emotion going on.”

“I’m only in Buffalo because of Sean and the opportunities that he gave me,” Brady added. “This organization is in a much better spot than when he took it over. I’m not walking into the same situation that he’s walking into, and there’s so much good that comes from that,” Brady said. “Sean was an extremely successful head football coach. I hope as I’m coaching I can accumulate the wins he had and the success he had. . . . I don’t want to be Coach McDermott — not in any negative way, but I want to be Joe Brady.”

Jets

Jets LB Jamien Sherwood has watched his tape back from the 2025 season and talked to HC Aaron Glenn about areas where he can improve and be more consistent in the middle of the defense.

“There were areas where I need to improve, there were some good plays, there were some bad plays,” Sherwood said, via the team website. “I just felt for myself I definitely could be more consistent than I was. That’s another thing that I do look for going into the season. That’s just studying more, staying after practice more and just being a better teammate.”

“For him [Sherwood] to say that and what I know about what we’ve talked about … for him to do the things that he’s been doing this offseason to get himself into a position to where listen, I want to be one of the top linebackers,” Glenn noted. “The way these dudes are going about their business in all three phases has been unbelievable for the most part, and listen, I support that player. I think with Demario Davis being next to him, that’s going to help him out a lot because he’s still a young player and he is a player that came from being a safety to being a linebacker. So having somebody that’s been in this league for a long time as Demario sitting right beside him, it could only help him. Any player that’s self-aware and will critique themselves like that on a year-to-year basis, always good.”

“The emphasis this year is details, so again, that’s why I want to focus on that this year, but you know, he’s very adamant on what he wants this year,” Sherwood said of Glenn. “And I feel like the practices that we strung together, you could tell that we’ve been listening to him, and we’ve been trying to get the job done.”

Patriots

Patriots QB Drake Maye has a new target in WR A.J. Brown and gave his thoughts on the team’s newest addition, who is expected to be the No. 1 receiver.

“It’s hard not to get excited,” Maye said of adding Brown in his press conference. “What a player he is. You start off the bat, what a great teammate so far. I mean, he’s eager to learn, he’s great with the guys in the locker room, and just look forward to playing with a guy of that caliber. I know he’s been a great player in this league. Everywhere he’s gone, he’s been a guy that you see on SportsCenter the next day making plays, scoring. And the best thing about him is he’s been a winner. He knows what it’s like to win. And, obviously, adds something to that room that … we were kinda looking for. That’s the best thing I think Stef provided for us last year, and [we have] guys that are growing in their roles. But just coming in with that stature, his ability, and his size — just the respect that you walk in there with that kind of Stef had, A.J.’s got it, too.”

“It’s really just on me to give him a chance to touch it, because more times than not, he’s going to bring it in,” Maye noted. “So, that’s exciting. And just knowing that a slant or something, a quick out — something that you can just give him the ball, he can break some tackles. He’s tough to tackle, and guys don’t want to tackle him.”