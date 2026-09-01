AFC Notes: Aaron Glenn, Jon-Eric Sullivan, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Miami underwent significant organizational changes this offseason, bringing in new HC Jeff Hafley, GM Jon-Eric Sullivan, and QB Malik Willis from Green Bay. Hafley knows they aren’t looking to define their success with wins and losses in year one, but rather how well players develop and play hard.

“Success is not gonna be measured in wins and losses this year — and I know nobody wants to hear that. I want to see where we end and how far we can take this thing, and how much we develop these players,” Hafley said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques. “Success for me is gonna be we go on that field and we play so hard that even you turn it on and say, ‘man those guys are flying around.”

“I just think this year’s so much about developing who we are as a football team, finding the right guys and by the end of the year saying, ‘we’ve got something real powerful moving forward.'”

Sullivan thinks QB Quinn Ewers has a chance to play in the league for a long time, but feels both needed a fresh start: “It’s a performance-based business and things were not getting done at the level they needed to get done.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

has a chance to play in the league for a long time, but feels both needed a fresh start: “It’s a performance-based business and things were not getting done at the level they needed to get done.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques) Sullivan gave some insight into how he plans to construct teams during his tenure:“We will be a draft and develop team — we will always be a young team. We’ll be very selective with who we bring in here (via free agency) and we’ll pay our core players… I think this is a young man’s game. From a salary cap standpoint, staying young allows you to be sustainable. And you pay your difference makers versus a bunch of mercenaries.” (Louis-Jacques)

Regarding third-round WR Chris Bell , he said they initially expected him to return from injury after the Week 6 bye, and his accelerated timeline shows his strong work ethic. (Louis-Jacques)

, he said they initially expected him to return from injury after the Week 6 bye, and his accelerated timeline shows his strong work ethic. (Louis-Jacques) Hafley is hopeful DT Kenneth Grant will return after four weeks but said, “We’ll see.” (Joe Schad)

will return after four weeks but said, “We’ll see.” (Joe Schad) Hafley was clear McCord will be the backup QB over Brady Cook: “I’m glad [Brady Cook] is on the team as well.” (Barry Jackson)

Jets

Per ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Jets RB Chip Trayanum ‘s scans on his neck injury have been negative, and there’s optimism he avoided serious injury. Jets HC Aaron Glenn said they expect Trayanum to be “just fine,” according to Cimini.

‘s scans on his neck injury have been negative, and there’s optimism he avoided serious injury. Jets HC said they expect Trayanum to be “just fine,” according to Cimini. Glenn announced fourth-round QB Cade Klubnik will be the backup quarterback: “And he’ll do a good job.” (Connor Hughes)

will be the backup quarterback: “And he’ll do a good job.” (Connor Hughes) Glenn said K Jason Sanders is still on the roster and called it a competition between him and Blake Grupe . (Zack Rosenblatt)

is still on the roster and called it a competition between him and . (Zack Rosenblatt) Regarding DE Joseph Ossai, Glenn called him week-to-week with a foot injury. (Rosenblatt)

Patriots

Per Mike Reiss, OL Ben Brown is expected to re-sign with the Patriots in the coming days after being cut, as he’s a vested veteran and isn’t exposed to waivers.