AFC Notes: Aaron Glenn, Mike McDaniel, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott says K Matt Prater is day-to-day with the team planning to bring in other kickers for workouts, while CB Maxwell Hairston is unlikely to play this week. (Fitzgerald)

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel met with QB Tua Tagovailoa on Tuesday morning and said ahead of time that he would not rule out a return next season.

“First things first, I don’t think anybody understands what it would be like to be through the wringer like he has,” McDaniel said, via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post. “He’ll have to work to get back to the results that we’re used to seeing.”

McDaniel also said he wouldn’t reveal any details about the meetings he’e had with the team’s ownership group.

“The conversations with ownership I won’t opine on, but I’m operating the same exact way I always have,” McDaniel said, via PFT. “No one is entitled to anything. I take the job serious and so I will aggressively attack the job tomorrow, like every day that I have the job.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions he’s heard the Dolphins’ decision at head coach could be impacted by whether they have a shot at former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski or Ravens HC John Harbaugh .

or Ravens HC . McDaniel on the Dolphins’ quarterback situation: “In 2026, I think there will be competition for our starting quarterback. Who that is and what that looks like remains to be seen.” (Louis-Jacques)

McDaniel on any possible changes to the Dolphins’ coaching staff: “This season was a failure. This organization is depending on me to take a hard look at everything, because you don’t leave anything on the table when the results aren’t right.” (Louis-Jacques)

McDaniel will be part of the Dolphins GM search, but will only be there to add his opinion, as the final say on the hiring will not be his call. (Salguero)

Jets

on the team’s quarterback situation: “We’ll exhaust every option. Free agency, the league, the draft.” (Rosenblatt) Mougey continued: “I believe we can be competitive and respectable.” (Hughes)

on whether he overestimated the talent on the Jets roster: “I can’t say that. I put a lot of it on me as far as just the wins and losses. I would say it like that. I have to do a better job. I’m not going to sit here and blame it on the roster or the coaching staff, I’ll blame it on the guy sitting here in front of you. I have to do a better job.” (Rosenblatt) Glenn continued: “Going through this first year and really understanding the landscape of everything is a huge deal. There’s a number of things I know I’ll be better at … the confidence I have in Moug, our owner, myself, in the foundational players we have, that’s where the confidence comes from.” (Rosenblatt)

Glenn on the search for a new defensive coordinator: “I like to be aggressive. Whoever we do bring in, I want to make sure there is a lot of synergy between me and that coach. I want to make sure that’s a step we don’t miss.” ( Dunleavy