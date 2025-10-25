AFC Notes: Aaron Glenn, Mike Vrabel, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver said DL Zach Sieler‘s lack of production this season has a lot to do with not having consistency with who he’s playing with alongside the front seven.

“I think a lot of that is the partnership and the cohesion with the guy he’s playing next to,” Weaver said, via Dolphins Wire. “When you think about a lot of the success he’s had, it’s been with Christian Wilkins, a guy that he can just look at and they know what they want to do. Calais [Campbell] has played, he’s 45 years old, there isn’t a thing he’s heard or hasn’t seen, it was easy for them to kind of form that connection. With guys kind of being in and out of the lineup, I think that’s hurt Zach more than anything. It’s not anything he’s doing, it’s just more the cohesion of the rushers he’s been paired with.”

Jets

The Jets continue to struggle in their first year under HC Aaron Glenn, who is trying to preach patience and create good habits before being overly concerned with results. Glenn spoke on how he gets that message through to veterans like DT Quinnen Williams, who is in his seventh season without a postseason appearance.

“Those are the hardest conversations to have, especially when you’re talking to a group of young guys and getting them to understand that, man, there has to be a foundation that has to be set, and before you can consistently win,” Glenn said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “I keep saying that word because there’s things you have to do to consistently win, and before you can do that, there are things, there’s groundwork that has to be laid. I experienced that with New Orleans, I experienced that with Detroit, I experienced that as a player here. And when you’re talking to a player like [Williams], like he’s a huge part of what we’re doing, and his leadership will continually help with that.”

“So, kind of directing that message more on, man, your leadership, the way that you operate, the way that you influence the other guys, and I know that you’ve been in the league seven years, but who says we can’t get this thing going by this week? Who says we can’t get this thing going by this week going into next year? Because I’ve experienced that.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel said QB Drake Maye ‘s mobility to leave the pocket has improved, and although they’ve done work on Maye’s ability to stay in the pocket, he knows the quarterback will have to avoid the Browns’ talented pass rush: “It’s improved… This would probably not be the week [for him to sit in the pocket.” (Chad Graff)

New England ranks No. 13 in sacks with 19 through the first seven weeks of the season. Vrabel said he still isn't pleased with the performance of his pass rush: "We have to do a better job affecting the quarterback." (Karen Guregian)