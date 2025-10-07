AFC Notes: Aaron Glenn, Mike Vrabel, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa said the team has a sense of urgency following their 1-4 start, and they need to figure out how to win now.

“It’s tough. No one wants to start the season 1-4,” Tagovailoa said, via ESPN. “It’s not like our team goes out there and we want to give up this or want to not convert our third downs in the second half. There’s just so many things that go into it — and we’ve got to figure this out. We’ve got to figure this out now. This feeling sucks. It’s not a good feeling.”

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said the team’s “preparation and execution” was a key reason why the team has failed to succeed.

“When you win the plus-minus and you have a three-score lead, you have to lean on an opponent on both sides of the ball, on the line of scrimmage, and we were incapable,” McDaniel said. “So I’m going to get back to the drawing board and fix that immediately. I thought we had a good plan, thought we got some stuff fixed. We’ve known the issues we’ve had and we thought that we were prepared for this and clearly we weren’t.”

Dolphins OLB Bradley Chubb believes the team got complacent on the defensive side of the ball and said the inability to stop the run needs to be more of a focal point.

“We’ve got to be better of the defensive side of the ball. I don’t want to speak for everybody, but in a sense, it felt like we got comfortable,” he said. “That’s not winning football, that’s not winning defense. At the end of the day, we’ve got to all look in the mirror and see who all’s going to be here for each other, who’s going to be accountable for their actions. It’s not just going through the motions — it’s making a change. We sit up here every week talking about we need to stop the run … We need to emphasize it more.”

McDaniel on his conversation with Dolphins owner Stephen Ross after Sunday’s loss to the Panthers: “He was really frustrated … We talked about the challenge ahead to get ready for the Chargers, and that was really the extent of it.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn acknowledged that his tenure as the team’s head coach isn’t starting as planned.

“When something bad happens, the response isn’t where we need to be — and I have to look at myself on that,” Glenn said, via ESPN. “I have to do something to fix that. We’re all in this together, but I do know this: Man, it all starts with me. I do know that. So, we have to fix it.”

Glenn added that he still has confidence in DC Steve Wilks and isn’t planning on taking away play-calling duties from him.

“I know that’s going to be the thing that everyone says, but I always go back to my first year in Detroit when we struggled on defense and our head coach had a lot of confidence in me, making sure we get it right,” Glenn said. “I feel the exact same way. [I] have a lot of confidence in Wilks. He’s done a lot of great things in this league as a defense coordinator and I’m going to allow him to do his job. I am.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel was impressed with QB Drake Maye‘s command of the offense and his ability to turn a negative play into a chunk gain.

“‘Oh my gosh, oh my gosh.’ It was an 8-yard loss to a 12-yard gain,” Vrabel said, via PFT. “He’s continuing to grow and gain confidence, and show us, show everybody, show his team and himself the ability to operate in the pocket, ability to operate in scheduled, move the pocket plays and then also off-schedule. So, putting the ball in good locations, not throwing behind guys, going on the move and putting the ball in harm’s way.”