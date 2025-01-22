AFC Notes: Aaron Glenn, Terrell Williams, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott said that LB Matt Milano is dealing with soreness in his hamstring. (Sal Capaccio)

Jets

Albert Breer reports that the Jets have parameters of a five-year deal in place with new HC Aaron Glenn .

. Brian Costello believes that Chris Banjo is a name to watch for the Jets’ special teams coordinator position.

is a name to watch for the Jets’ special teams coordinator position. Zack Rosenblatt has heard there’s interest in potentially bringing back Tony Oden and Aaron Whitecotton on the next Jets staff.

Patriots

As expected, the Patriots hired Lions DL coach Terrell Williams where he will be reunited with HC Mike Vrabel after he spent six years as Vrabel’s defensive coordinator in Tennessee.

“The respect I have for him, the way that he goes about his business, the way he treats people, the way he treats coaches and players, he has a great grasp of it,” Vrabel told Zack Rosenblatt about Williams. “He got along and had relationships with offensive coaches, special teams coaches, defensive coaches. He knows what he believes. He’s a good football coach, a great husband, great father. I relied on Big T a lot to help me on guys that I couldn’t reach or I was having trouble with or he had a better relationship with than I did. He cared about the team. It wasn’t like he just cared about the D-line.”

“He cared about the team immensely, it was important to him,” Vrabel added. “When we won he was a big part of that and he shared in that excitement and it bothered him when we lost. He worked hard at it. His group was always prepared. … He had them ready to go. He had a good relationship with coaches on our staff, he helped young coaches develop and they would work on the third down plan or whatever we were trying to do. And I always appreciated that.”

Peter Schrager refuted reports claiming Rams OC Mike LaFleur is linked to a role on the Patriots’ staff.