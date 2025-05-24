AFC Notes: Aaron Glenn, Tyreek Hill, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Tyreek Hill is entering his fourth year with the Dolphins after there was a brief moment when he looked like he wanted out. OC Frank Smith said Hill is bringing a lot of energy to their offseason program.

“He’s got energy every day,” Smith said, via C. Isaiah Smalls of the Miami Herald. “He’s working through his process. He’s been great so far through the offseason.”

Dolphins WRs coach Robert Prince said Hill is always responsive and has “nothing but positive experiences with Tyreek.”

“Tyreek’s been great,” Prince said. “If I text him, he texts me back. If I call him, he calls me back. He says I’m going to be here, he’s been here. And it’s been great. I’ve had nothing but positive experiences with Tyreek, and he’s a great leader in the room.”

Smith added they are using last season’s disappointing 8-9 result as motivation toward 2025.

“Everyone is collectively trying to use the way last season went as our motivation to make sure we maximize each day,” Smith said. “You don’t look forward, you don’t look to the past; just say, what do I need to get done right now, and I think Tyreek and all of the guys are really embracing that.”

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn isn’t worried about speed concerns regarding third-round CB Azareye’h Thomas.

“There is a lot of people that they say they run 4.5 or 4.6 then when you see them run against 4.3 receivers and they’re in their hip pocket, that tells you right there that they can run,” Glenn said, via Jets Wire.

Patriots

Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne put up his lowest receiving yards in a season since his rookie year in 2024 after getting back from a torn ACL. Bourne spoke on his increased confidence in his body compared to a year ago and reflected on how difficult last season was for him.

“It was never the confidence in my mind. It was just the mind and body being connected to do exactly what I was trying to do,” Bourne said, via Mark Daniels of Mass Live. “Because sometimes you come from injury, it can be a movement, and your body doesn’t go how you thought it was going to go. It makes you question your confidence. So I’m eliminating that now. Where I’m at, I’m just I’m thankful.”

“I really feel good about where I’m at, because coming in, throwing last year was tough, coming off an injury was really tough on me. I actually underestimated it. So, this year I feel really, really strong, really polished, and just banking on that.”