AFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, Ty Simpson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns GM Andrew Berry said it would make sense for the team to add another quarterback and was asked about Alabama QB Ty Simpson , whom Berry suggested has a “bright future” in the league. (Cabot)

said it would make sense for the team to add another quarterback and was asked about Alabama QB , whom Berry suggested has a “bright future” in the league. (Cabot) Berry said RB Quinshon Judkins ’ injury rehab is going well, and he hopes to see him on the field in some form or fashion when spring rolls around.

’ injury rehab is going well, and he hopes to see him on the field in some form or fashion when spring rolls around. As for how the offensive line is shaking out, Tytus Howard will play right tackle, Zion Johnson will play left guard, and every other position is to be determined, with one to be filled by Elgton Jenkins . (Jackson)

will play right tackle, will play left guard, and every other position is to be determined, with one to be filled by . (Jackson) Berry on the quarterback job: “Ultimately, it comes down to performance. Any player that we have on the roster, we expect to compete.” (Jackson)

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam believes it’s possible for QB Deshaun Watson to go from a “swing and a miss” to a home run if he starts this year. (Mary Kay Cabot)

Ravens

During an appearance on Pardon My Take, Giants HC John Harbaugh had nothing but praise for the way the Ravens’ staff operated during the 2025 season.

“I took a lot of pride in what we did,” Harbaugh said, via PFT. “I took a lot of pride in this season. I thought, honestly, as a coaching staff, it might have been our best job this year coaching this team. I thought we did a great job. But it wasn’t good enough in terms of getting us where we needed to get for whatever reason.”

“If the job’s not getting done, it’s not good enough, they’ll make a change,” Harbaugh added on being fired by Baltimore. “I really wasn’t worried about it ever, keeping the job. I felt like at some point in time if they felt like I wasn’t the best guy for the job to do the job then they’re going to put me out of a job, and that’s what they should do if they feel that way.”

Steelers

Steelers owner Art Rooney II told the media that he expects to have a decision from QB Aaron Rodgers on whether or not he plans to retire prior to the draft, which will be held in Pittsburgh on April 23rd.

“I still expect that,” Rooney told Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I expect we’ll get an answer before the draft. When I talked to him and Omar [Khan] talked to him, he told us he wasn’t going to take as long this year as he did last year [to make a decision]. I’m not 100 percent sure what that means, but I expect something before the draft.”