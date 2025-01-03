AFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver could be a candidate for head coaching interviews this offseason. He mentioned how his agent asked him how he’s preparing for opportunities, but reiterated his focus on Week 18 to help Miami qualify for the postseason: “Spoke to my agent. He said: What are you doing to prepare for those opportunities? Absolutely nothing. [I’m just focusing on this game]. Just praying to get the help we need. If we can get in, blessed with that opportunity, we can make some noise.” (Barry Jackson)

Jets

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers recently expressed he’s still uncertain about his future in the NFL, but will try to avoid thinking about his situation in Week 18’s season-finale.

“This game has given me a lot,” Rodgers said. “I’ve given a lot back to it, and I’m thankful for it. I won’t be thinking about that on game day. I’ll just be enjoying this. I’m trying to stay in the moment, but, of course, it’s been a long career. I’m really proud of what I’ve been able to be a part of, what I’ve been able to accomplish, and I’m also looking forward to a nice mental and physical rest.”

Rodgers understands there will be some big changes to the team this offseason but hopes to continue to be a part of the Jets.

“I’m just more resigned to the reality of the situation,” Rodgers said. “I think there’s going to be change here, and if I’m a part of the change, then I just want to make sure everybody knows I have nothing but gratitude for my time here.”

Rodgers said he’s not “naive” to the Jets’ current situation but still wants to return in 2025.

“I’m disappointed about the performance with myself and as a team, but really thankful for the opportunity,” Rodgers said. “If I feel good coming back and they want to make another run at this, that’d be fantastic, but I’m not naive to the situation we’re in.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo said they will start QB Drake Maye in Week 18 if he’s healthy enough to play after suffering a finger injury.

“Drake is our starting quarterback,” Mayo said, via NFL.com. “If he’s healthy and ready to go, as we go through this week of practice, then he’ll play.”

Maye said he’s feeling good and is looking forward to their season-finale.

“I feel great,” Maye said. “I woke up feeling good, thank the good Lord. It’s another day to get out here, and I’m looking forward to getting out there Sunday.”

New England is on course to have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Mayo said there’s no plan to tank Sunday’s game against the Bills.

“I’ve never been a part of a team, as a player or as a coach, going into a game not wanting to win,” Mayo said. “It’s not going to change today, so that’s my message to the team.”