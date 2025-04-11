Cardinals Work Out Free Agent QB Tyler Huntley

The Arizona Cardinals hosted former Dolphins QB Tyler Huntley for a free-agent workout, per the NFL’s Transactions Wire.

Arizona has QBs Kyler Murray and Jacoby Brissett on the roster but will presumably want at least three in the room by the time training camp rolls around.

Huntley, 27, went undrafted out of Utah back in 2020 before catching on with the Ravens. He bounced on and off the practice squad before eventually making his debut replacing QB Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore re-signed Huntley as a restricted free agent back in April of 2023. He joined the Browns as a free agent in 2024 but was cut loose coming out of the preseason and rejoined the Ravens on the practice squad.

The Dolphins signed Huntley to their active roster and he started five games for the team in 2024.

In 2024, Huntley has appeared in five games for the Dolphins and completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 829 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also rushed 26 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns.