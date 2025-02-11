AFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers Future, Jets, Browns, Steelers

Browns

University at Buffalo defensive line coach/run game coordinator Adam Morris has accepted a job as the assistant defensive line coach with the Cleveland Browns. (Pete Thamel)

Jets

Jets LB C.J. Mosley said QB Aaron Rodgers has nothing to be ashamed of during his time in New York and knows that he gave it his all.

“We tried to do something special,” Mosley said, via PFT. “Injuries took part in that, took away a lot of time. He did do some great things this year, getting his 500th touchdown. He was a leader no matter what when he came into the locker room, when he was with us this year. Nothing but respect for him to come back from the Achilles, 40-plus years old. I know the wins and losses can get in the way of a lot of things that you can accomplish, but there’s no reason for him to leave New York with his head down ‘cause I know he gave us his all.”

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, the presence of former Vikings GM Rick Spielman in the Jets’ front office could spark rumors of QB Kirk Cousins joining the team as a short-term option now that they have decided to move on from QB Aaron Rodgers .

Brian Costello reports that Jets HC Aaron Glenn has hired Jon Berger to his staff as a game management coach.

has hired to his staff as a game management coach. Many former Jets players were thrilled by Glenn’s hiring with former DE Marvin Washington directing the following at owner Woody Johnson: “If Woody is reading this article: Woody, let your football people make the football decisions. Stand back and you will enjoy all the fruits of their labor.”

Steelers

Brooke Pryor reports that former Steelers secondary coach Grady Brown did not have his contract renewed by the team.