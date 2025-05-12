AFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Shedeur Sanders, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals exercised DB Daxton Hill‘s fifth-year option to keep him with the team through 2026 because of his versatility in their secondary. Cincinnati CB coach Charles Burks plans to unleash Hill all over the formation in 2025 and praised Hill’s consistency at practice and as a teammate.

“Dax unleashed,” Burks said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “The ultimate chess piece. When you have a guy like Dax Hill who can do multiple things really well … he covers, he blitzes, he runs in well in space and tackles, all at a high level, you put him in position to take advantage of his skill set.”

“As a person, even better than the player. Dax is so humble, and I’m so happy to see a guy like that get rewarded. I’ve watched every one of his practices since he’s been here and not once have I ever seen him point the finger. At anyone.”

Browns

Browns GM Andrew Berry denied that Colorado HC Deion Sanders was a factor in the team’s decision to draft QB Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round. Shedeur continues to be a popular topic even after the draft, regarding his slide, the prank phone calls, and the rumors of poor interviews with NFL teams.

“I can’t say if that was a factor or not for other teams, but that was not a significant factor for us,” Berry said, via Pro Football Talk. “Our personal relationships and interactions with Deion, that’s really been all positive from our perspective. And I mean that organizationally, not just me and Kevin. Really all of us who have interacted with Deion, and the people out in Colorado. We don’t typically penalize prospects for their parents.”

Steelers

Former Seahawks QB and current analyst Matt Hasselbeck said QB Aaron Rodgers needs to make a decision about playing with the team before the end of the month in order to gel with his new teammates.

“I just mentioned the three phases for a veteran quarterback. Phase One feels like a waste of your time. Like, it’s just lifting… There’s no football there. Anyway, Phase Two, again, you’re throwing to guys on air, not that important. Phase Three, I think, is really important. So for the Pittsburgh Steelers, I believe that’s May 27th. May 27th is the start of Phase Three. I would circle that May 27th date as a date that, like, it would be really detrimental to be starting the missing time at that point,” Hasselbeck said, via Steelers Wire.