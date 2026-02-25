AFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Todd Monken, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns HC Todd Monken said that ST coach Byron Storer made it clear during the interview process that he was the right candidate for the role.

“First off, his journey – going to Cal, playing special teams a little bit in the NFL, into coaching, out of coaching, and into the business world, then back into coaching,” Monken said, via Browns Wire. “Being with one of the best special teams to ever do it in Rich Bisaccia. Matt LaFleur just absolutely standing on the table for him was huge. Unbelievable presentation during our interview; he was more than ready. It was obvious when I got done interviewing him that we had to have him here.”

Ravens

Ravens HC Jesse Minter on DT Nnamdi Madubuike‘s future: “No. 1, it’s the players’ health and long-term longevity at the forefront of anything. And so we will have multiple plans in place. He’s in a great frame of mind right now. So just excited to see how it all shakes out.” (Jamison Hensley)

Steelers

Aaron Rodgers is set to be an unrestricted free agent, and there’s speculation over his possible retirement. Jason La Canfora of Sportsboom cites one anonymous general manager who thinks it’s “Pittsburgh or nowhere” for Rodgers in 2026.

“It’s Pittsburgh or nowhere, that’s how I see it,” the GM said.

The general manager also doesn’t expect Rodgers to consider signing with the Vikings, given he’d have to compete with J.J. McCarthy for the starting job.

“Minnesota considered it before, but they can’t afford to screw it up after letting (Sam) Darnold go… Rodgers has such an ego, man. I don’t think he’s willing to go there for a few million bucks to compete with (JJ) McCarthy. He’s not wired that way. He’s comfortable in Pittsburgh,” the GM said.

La Canfora cited one NFL head coach whose team is preparing for quarterback contingencies, who also believes its Pittburgh or retirement for Rodgers.

“He’ll end up back in Pittsburgh or he’ll hang it up. We don’t see him as a back-up option,” the HC said.

One anonymous agent told La Canfora that Rodgers should “take what he can get from the Steelers.”

“If I was advising him, I’d tell him to take what he can get from the Steelers as soon as possible. Don’t try to drag this one, because the market isn’t there. It’s definitely early, and people aren’t really talking yet, but I know the guys who are making these decisions… I think it’s Pittsburgh or bust.”