AFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Woody Johnson, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills HC Sean McDermott said they are taking things day-by-day with second-round WR Keon Coleman (wrist) and he could miss more than just Week 10: “One day at a time… It could be more than just this week.” (Joe Buscaglia)

The Bills re-signed DT Quinton Jefferson on Wednesday after being cut from the Browns. He mentioned having other options, but wanted to return to Buffalo: "I had some options, but I definitely wanted to come back here. I'm familiar with everybody. Winning culture. They know me, know my skill sets. Seems like a great fit and opportunity" (Joe Buscaglia)

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has been dealing with a hamstring injury but is feeling improved based on a concoction of cayenne pepper and water recommended to him by P Thomas Morstead.

“He’s probably right,” Rodgers said. “Yeah, I was hurting, but I feel better today. T-Mo gave me a little fountain of youth. He said he’s been taking it for a while — all legal, of course. … [Maybe] that’s why I’ve been feeling a little bit better.”

Patriots DT Davon Godchaux told reporters following Week 8’s game that it looks like Rodgers lost a step. Rodgers admitted he’s not playing up to expectations and hopes he’ll be back up to full speed with his hamstring recovered.

“That was probably part of it, but I expect to be able to do a lot more this week,” Rodgers said. “I’ll be under center and, hopefully, back to my faster-than-Godchaux speed.”

Rodgers added he must play better and be more efficient with the football.

“Yeah, not as good as I would’ve hoped,” Rodgers said. “I’ve got to play better. I just have to be more efficient, not turn the ball over too many times. Interceptions can be misleading at times, but I’ve definitely had my share of poor throws.”

Jets’ owner Woody Johnson was notably President Donald Trump’s Ambassador to the UK during his first stint as president, which resulted in his brother, Christopher Johnson , maintaining day-to-day control of the organization. Connor Hughes reports it is expected that the same setup will occur now that Trump was elected.

was notably President Donald Trump’s Ambassador to the UK during his first stint as president, which resulted in his brother, , maintaining day-to-day control of the organization. Connor Hughes reports it is expected that the same setup will occur now that Trump was elected. Hughes writes Christopher Johnson is well respected in the locker room and people within the organization believe he learned from his previous mistakes.

Jets’ interim HC Jeff Ulbrich said LB C.J. Mosley underwent “a couple procedures” on his neck after missing two games with a stinger. They are hopeful he can regain a full range of motion: “[Mosley] had a couple procedures on his neck just to see if they can get it to loosen up… We’re hopeful that happens the next couple of weeks.” (Rich Cimini)

Jets' interim HC Jeff Ulbrich said LB C.J. Mosley underwent "a couple procedures" on his neck after missing two games with a stinger. They are hopeful he can regain a full range of motion: "[Mosley] had a couple procedures on his neck just to see if they can get it to loosen up… We're hopeful that happens the next couple of weeks." (Rich Cimini)

New York traded WR Mike Williams to the Steelers ahead of the deadline this week. He reflected on his time with Rodgers: "It was cool. Going there after the ACL not having OTAs or training camp to get the chemistry right… he's real detailed. He likes what he likes. Me not being able to transition in as quick is probably what went wrong." (Ray Fiitpaldo)

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo said that he wasn’t sure why the team didn’t get any more deals done at the trade deadline.

“I’m not sure. For us, it’s about value. It’s about thinking about the present and also trying to get better in the future,” Mayo said, via Patriots Wire.