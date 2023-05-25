AFC Notes: Alex Highsmith, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

PFF’s Brad Spielberger projects a long-term deal for Bengals LB Logan Wilson to be around three years and $34.5 million, an $11.5 million per year average, and $14 million guaranteed.

Spielberger doesn't think the Bengals' deal to keep LB Germaine Pratt this offseason will stop them from extending Wilson. But he does expect the team to be cautious about who they extend and for how much, as their budget is about to get a lot tighter in the coming seasons.

In another article, Spielberger projects an extension for Bengals WR Tee Higgins at four years, $97 million ($24.25 million per year) and $32.25 million guaranteed. He mentions that will be a challenging negotiation for Cincinnati, as they'll have to pay Higgins like a No. 1 receiver even though he's not the No. 1 wideout on the team.

Bengals WR coach Troy Walters was selected to participate in this week's Coach Accelerator program at the May NFL owners meetings. The program is intended to increase exposure between owners and executives and diverse coaching talent with the goal of increasing the number of minority head coaching hires.

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson said he prefers to be in a system that throws the ball more often: “Running can take you only so far in the league,” via Jonas Shaffer.

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said QB Josh Johnson will compete for the primary backup role: "He's a veteran who we know. He's going to compete for our second QB job," via Jamison Hensley.

Harbaugh indicated WR Mike Thomas separated his shoulder and may require labrum surgery, per Sherree Burruss.

Steelers

Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith told reporters that he is working on a new deal with the team and is confident the two sides will get something done.

“Things have started,” Highsmith said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I just don’t know where it is yet. I’m here to work now. I’m optimistic we’ll get something done.”

PFF’s Brad Spielberger projects a long-term deal for Highsmith to be around four years and $65 million, a $16.25 million per year average, and $35 million guaranteed.

That would put Highsmith just outside the top ten when it comes to edge rusher salaries. Spielberger points out that while Highsmith is coming off of a breakout 14.5 sack season, his underlying efficiency metrics and his splits with and without fellow OLB T.J. Watt paint a little bit of a different picture.

Pittsburgh's brass has said nothing but good things about Highsmith and their desire to sign him to a long-term deal but Spielberger adds there are similarities between Highsmith and former OLB Bud Dupree, who the team franchised in lieu of extending and allowed to leave in free agency after he tore his ACL.