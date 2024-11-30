AFC Notes: Alex Highsmith, George Pickens, Jim Schwartz, Browns, Steelers

Browns

Browns WR Cedric Tillman will not practice for the second straight day with a concussion, per HC Kevin Stefanski . (Mary Kay Cabot)

Cleveland DC Jim Schwartz on Broncos QB Bo Nix : "He's elusive back there, makes a lot of guys miss. Throws a really good deep ball. They do a good job playing to his strengths." (Scott Petrak)

Schwartz also talked about S Ronnie Hickman : "His strength is range in the deep part of the field. He's a really good communicator and has improved his tackling." (Petrak)

At free safety, Schwartz discussed splitting between Hickman and Juan Thornhill: "Two players we like and two players with injury history. Trying to mitigate their injury possibility." (Petrak)

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said they are monitoring LB Alex Highsmith (ankle) in practice this week before determining his availability for Week 13.

“We’ll let his participation and the quality of that participation be our guide in terms of whether he gets back in or what degree he gets back in,” Tomlin said, via Chris Adamski of TribuneLive.

Highsmith has been doing “as much as I can” to get back this week and wants to feel confident about his ankle before playing.

“I really have been attacking rehab every single day,” Highsmith said. “I’ve been here doing extra, doing as much as I can just trying to get back. Progressing every day, that’s my goal I am aiming to try to get back out there. I’ve got to be confident that I can play on (the ankle).”

Steelers WR George Pickens and Browns CB Greg Newsome II got into an altercation late in Cleveland’s win on Thursday Night Football in Week 12. Pickens decided to express his inner Marshawn Lynch when asked about the fight and their redzone struggles.

“I’m just here so I won’t get fined,” Pickens said, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.