AFC Notes: Amari Cooper, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd thinks that the team was able to trump their rivals by signing away Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr. this offseason, calling him one of the best players at his position.

“I loved it,” Boyd said of the signing, via Joe Danneman of FOX 19. “You know, we have a nice little rivalry with the Chiefs, and to see him come over, you know, it’s like, yeah, we one-upped y’all. But at the end of the day, he’s a great player. He’s probably one of the best at his position. Just adding him to what we got already, you know, it’s going to allow Joe (Burrow) to have more time, and it’s going to give us the will to put up those points. I’m just happy to have him.”

Browns

Browns WR Amari Cooper is now ready to resume team activities after undergoing core muscle surgery earlier this offseason and HC Kevin Stefanski weighed in on his return.

“Amari has been awesome in the meeting room for our players,” Stefanski said, via Anthony Poisal of ClevelandBrowns.com. “Just to have an example of a player that does it the right way, even as simple as how meetings are and how you pay attention and work at your craft. I think Amari is a great example of that.”

Brad Stainbrook writes he doesn’t expect Browns RB Demetric Felton to get much offseason work at receiver after being drafted as a hybrid running back.

to get much offseason work at receiver after being drafted as a hybrid running back. Field Yates notes the Browns are set to gain $10.915 million in cap space by way of post-June 1 cut designations.

Steelers

Steelers OLB Markus Golden said he is open to playing any role in Pittsburgh’s defense in order to help the team win.

“Whatever coach wants me to do, I’m going to be ready to come in and hunt and do what the team needs me to do,” Golden said, via SteelersWire. “I’m all about winning at the end of the day.”

Golden intends on working hard to earn whatever role he receives, regardless of whether its a starting job or a rotational spot.

“What I’m going to do is go hard every day, come to work every day, learn from these guys. When the time comes, whether I play one play or if I play 30 plays, I’m going to go hard on all those plays.”

Steelers OLB Markus Golden‘s one-year, $1,317,500 deal includes a $152,500 signing bonus and a base salary of $1,165,000. (OverTheCap)