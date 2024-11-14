AFC Notes: Amari Cooper, Tua Tagovailoa, Mike Vrabel, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

When taking a look at 2025’s top potential free agents, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes the Bills and Amari Cooper need to see how their relationship develops before making any decisions for 2025.

Fowler points out that Buffalo is among the most proactive teams in the NFL on re-signing players and wouldn't be surprised to see Cooper land a deal to stay put.

As for CB Rasul Douglas, Fowler reports Buffalo appears open to an extension but the team must budget for CB Christian Benford, who will be a free agent in 2026.

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa made a tackle following an interception in Week 10 despite his obvious history of suffering concussions. Mike McDaniel said he didn’t talk to Tagovailoa much about the situation.

“I didn’t waste much time saying something to him,” McDaniel said, via PFT. “He can’t just think about his ability to stay healthy when he has the ball, it’s also when you’re trying to make a tackle — I told him not to close his eyes next time. But yeah, I think he could also prevent that from occurring by avoiding throwing it to the other team, which he knows as well. I think there’s always things to improve upon and learn from, and he definitely had a learning moment there.”

Jets

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions former Titans HC Mike Vrabel as a potential top choice for the Jets’ head coaching vacancy.

When taking a look at 2025's top potential free agents, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler writes it would be a "mild surprise" to see the Jets re-sign CB D.J. Reed.

. According to Fowler, Reed will have a “robust” market and the projected $20 million price for the franchise tag will be too much for New York since they still have to re-sign Sauce Gardner.

As for Haason Reddick , Fowler points out it’s no secret that the edge rusher wants out of New York.

With OT Tyron Smith, Fowler thinks another one-year deal is a sensible move for the veteran tackle, who will turn 34 in December.