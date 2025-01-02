AFC Notes: Ameer Abdullah, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

The Broncos need just one win to qualify for the playoffs going into their season-finale against the Chiefs. Denver HC Sean Payton addressed the team following their Week 17 overtime loss to the Bengals.

“I told (the team) after the game, I said, ‘This is part of it,” Payton said, via ChiefsWire. “We don’t get to choose. You guys have seen the big sign when you enter that locker room area. You have to keep fighting.”

Payton understands Kansas City is set to bench several starters in Week 18, but knows they have to approach the game like they are facing the Chiefs’ first team.

“I think you have to approach it like you’re seeing starters at these positions. I think you’re looking at the scheme relative to the game plan and then planning on seeing the player you’re watching on film,” said Payton. “If someone else is in that spot, then so be it.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid moved Joe Thuney to left tackle while D.J. Humphries was out with an injury. Reid said he hasn’t decided on his plans at the position for the playoffs and could move Humphries back into the starting lineup.

“Yeah, I’m gonna play it kind of by ear as we go here. I’ve been happy with (Mike) Caliendo and how he’s played. I’ve been happy with Joe and how he’s played,” Reid said, via ChiefsWire. “I appreciate him jumping in and keeping the level of play up, and I’m curious to see, you know, where D.J.’s (Humphries) is and if he can do anything. I just want to see where we’re at, and I’ll evaluate that as we go down the stretch here.”

Raiders

The Raiders won their second-straight game in Week 17 behind 140 total yards from veteran RB Ameer Abdullah. Las Vegas HC Antonio Pierce talked about how amazing it is to see Abdullah step in and succeed in a bigger role at this point in his career.

“He found the fountain of youth,” Pierce said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “It’s kind of amazing … the dude is 31 years old and we threw him in the fire late in the season. Hats off to him. He is really resilient and a true pro. Great special teams player and returner who gets a chance to start today, and he made the most of it.”

Abdullah isn’t shocked by his career-best outputs at this point in his journey because of the consistent work he puts in every year.

“To have my career-high in Year 10, I am not surprised,” Abdullah said. “I put a lot of work in, I am very consistent and that’s why I have been able to do it so long and do it at a high level.”

Despite not having any postseason goals to play for, Abdullah loves the group’s ability to go out there and perform for one another at this late point in the season.

“It just speaks to how much we care about each other. We’re not playing for anything, other than for each other. That’s enough for guys to put it on the line and execute at the highest level. I couldn’t be more proud of how these guys came out today.”

“This is probably one of the closest teams that I have been on, from a relationship standpoint. We really care about each other. We’ve been through some lowwwwws and we have seen each other at very vulnerable moments. We know how hard each one of us works.”

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce had good things to say about QB Aidan O’Connell: “I think Aidan O’Connell will be a starting NFL quarterback.” (Paul Gutierrez)