AFC Notes: Andrew Berry, Joe Flacco, Mike Tomlin, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor believes that while the team lost to the Packers, they can build momentum with QB Joe Flacco leading the offense.

“Yeah, I think it has more of a chance to do that than not,” Taylor said, via NY Times. “You have confidence, but (we’re) careful because we didn’t do enough to win there, but there is confidence on offense with Joe just showing up that we can continue to play off that. It will be an entirely different defense, a different structure, and again, we just have to come together as a team to figure it out and find a way to win.”

Flacco admitted that it took him some time to settle into his new offense.

“I probably settled down a little bit for sure,” Flacco said. “There was at least one or two where I could have taken just quicker, the short one.”

Nevertheless, Flacco made the Bengals offense look more efficient despite the short preparation time.

“I thought he did a great job,” Taylor said of Flacco. “He did a great job with the protections. Did a great job of handling the whole offense, and that is a credit to him … I know he has played a lot of ball, but it doesn’t matter when you are going into a new offense and new receivers, and Ja’Marr really was limited two of the days this week, and to go out there and have that connection is pretty impressive.”

Flacco provided the team with hope and looks to build on whatever momentum they can get heading into a divisional game against Pittsburgh.

“This is a long season, and I know it’s easy to be down on yourself in hard times, but playing with confidence shows,” Flacco said. “So, we’ve got to find a way to kind of get some of that back, but I think we do have the ability to do that. Listen, we’ve got a big week coming up, and these division games are always good matchups, and going in and playing a good game this upcoming week could help a lot with that. And today probably helped a little bit, but you still want to win the game.”

Browns

SI’s Albert Breer believes that if Browns QB Deshaun Watson can return this season, the team will be highly incentivized to give him another shot to prove himself as the team’s long-term starting quarterback due to his salary. If third-round QB Dillon Gabriel or fifth-round QB Shedeur Sanders stumble, Watson could once again be thrust into the starting role.

can return this season, the team will be highly incentivized to give him another shot to prove himself as the team’s long-term starting quarterback due to his salary. If third-round QB or fifth-round QB stumble, Watson could once again be thrust into the starting role. Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on the trade that sent QB Joe Flacco to the Bengals: “Took us by surprise. They called us…happened very fast.” (Zac Jackson)

on the trade that sent QB to the Bengals: “Took us by surprise. They called us…happened very fast.” (Zac Jackson) Stefanski was asked if there was a scenario where Watson plays this year: “I understand the question, but I’m really focused on this week.” (Jackson)

Stefanski: “Before you start winning, you’ve got to stop losing. We’re doing a lot of things that are preventing us from winning right now.” (Ralph Vacchiano)

Stefanski said so much has to be improved, and he’ll look at everything, including giving up play-calling. (Scott Petrak)

Stefanski said he never considered going to Sanders to spare Gabriel more of a beating. (Mary Kay Cabot)

Browns DE Myles Garrett on the loss: “To lose the same way every time, it’s frustrating as hell.” (Zac Jackson)

on the loss: “To lose the same way every time, it’s frustrating as hell.” (Zac Jackson) Browns TE coach Christian Jones said TE David Njoku is embracing his role with “blocking and chipping,” per Scott Petrak.

said TE is embracing his role with “blocking and chipping,” per Scott Petrak. Jones highly praised rookie TE Harold Fannin Jr.: “He attacks every play. The sky’s the limit. The game will open itself up for him,” per Petrak.

Steelers

SI’s Albert Breer stated that regardless of whether the Steelers make a deep playoff run with QB Aaron Rodgers this season, they are on track for a major roster retooling next year with a number of aging players like Rodgers, LB T.J. Watt , DL Cam Heyward and more.

this season, they are on track for a major roster retooling next year with a number of aging players like Rodgers, LB , DL and more. Pittsburgh had a genuine interest in bringing QB Justin Fields back, but Breer notes the team knew its window was closing with its veteran players and wanted a championship-caliber player behind center.

back, but Breer notes the team knew its window was closing with its veteran players and wanted a championship-caliber player behind center. Steelers DC Teryl Austin feels OLB Nick Herbig has “earned the right to get on the field” because of his ability to make game-changing plays while making life hard on offensive tackles despite the pending return of OLB Alex Highsmith . (Nick Farabaugh)

feels OLB has “earned the right to get on the field” because of his ability to make game-changing plays while making life hard on offensive tackles despite the pending return of OLB . (Nick Farabaugh) Steelers S Juan Thornhill on Browns rookie QB Dillon Gabriel : “I did think they were gonna throw it a lot. A lot of checkdowns, a lot of quick throws… Kudos to the Browns putting a rookie out there against a front like ours. He definitely stepped up, made some plays with his arm, but having a rookie coming in Pittsburgh against a defense like ours, that’s a tough battle right there. I think he got a little flustered in the pocket, if I’m being completely honest with you. With me being that post player a lot, just sitting back there, I was watching him. It’s like he was very antsy trying to get the ball out of his hand and we still was getting back there.” (Daniel Oyefusi)

on Browns rookie QB : “I did think they were gonna throw it a lot. A lot of checkdowns, a lot of quick throws… Kudos to the Browns putting a rookie out there against a front like ours. He definitely stepped up, made some plays with his arm, but having a rookie coming in Pittsburgh against a defense like ours, that’s a tough battle right there. I think he got a little flustered in the pocket, if I’m being completely honest with you. With me being that post player a lot, just sitting back there, I was watching him. It’s like he was very antsy trying to get the ball out of his hand and we still was getting back there.” (Daniel Oyefusi) Steelers HC Mike Tomlin didn’t rule out WR Calvin Austin III , but said that DB Miles Killebrew ‘s injury is “significant” and he’s out. (Nick Farabaugh)

didn’t rule out WR , but said that DB ‘s injury is “significant” and he’s out. (Nick Farabaugh) Tomlin on the Browns trading QB Joe Flacco to the Bengals: “It was shocking to me. Andrew Berry must be a lot smarter than me or us because it doesn’t make sense to me to trade a quarterback that you think enough of to be a Day 1 starter to a divisional opponent that’s hurting in that area. But that’s just my personal feelings.” (Brooke Pryor)

to the Bengals: “It was shocking to me. must be a lot smarter than me or us because it doesn’t make sense to me to trade a quarterback that you think enough of to be a Day 1 starter to a divisional opponent that’s hurting in that area. But that’s just my personal feelings.” (Brooke Pryor) ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Steelers are looking for a receiver ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. (Pat McAfee)