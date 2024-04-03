AFC Notes: Andrew Berry, Lamar Jackson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

The Browns signed QBs Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley this offseason after Dorian Thompson-Robinson‘s season was cut short due to a hip injury. Cleveland GM Andrew Berry commented on their thought process with players’ recoveries and the QB situation.

“We always want to be cautious and mindful of our guys coming back from injury concerns,” Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “We’ve always had 4 quarterbacks. We have two quarterbacks coming off season-ending injuries. Tyler was just us being flexible, adaptable to an opportunity that quite honestly we didn’t expect in the spring.”

Mississippi State WR Lideatrick Griffin has an official 30 visit with the Browns. (Justin Melo)

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh noted QB Lamar Jackson will be “an architect of the offense” heading into next season. Harbaugh added that Jackson has reflected on how he can improve and also how he can execute the scheme to its highest potential. (Ravens X)

Steelers

Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reviewed some of the biggest off-season moves for the Steelers up to this point in his Steelers mailbag.

Kaboly doesn’t think the organization knows the long-term plan at QB as of right now, but he believes 2024 will “be all about” figuring out if QB Justin Fields can be a franchise player.

can be a franchise player. On the trade of WR Diontae Johnson , Kaboly says he was traded because he was heading into the final year of his contract, and the QB situation “wasn’t going to put him in the position to cash out on another contract.”

Kaboly feels Pittsburgh would like to take an offensive tackle, center, receiver or cornerback in the first round.

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth is due for an extension and Kaboly calls him “valuable enough” to offer a sensible three-year contract.

is due for an extension and Kaboly calls him “valuable enough” to offer a sensible three-year contract. When asked about trading back, Kaboly responded that moving down “doesn’t seem like a Khan trait” and would expect that they are much more likely to move up.

Regarding OL Nate Herbig , Kaboly “can’t rule out” moving him to center but calls it unlikely. He also mentioned the Steelers have “no interest” in moving OLB Nick Herbig to inside linebacker.

Kaboly briefly says HC Mike Tomlin will sign an extension on July 25th.