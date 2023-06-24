AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, C.J. Stroud, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen said he’s happy with the progress first-round QB Anthony Richardson has made so far with the offseason program now in the books.

“Yeah, I am. Obviously, we’ll get pads on in training camp to get the real rush, the real feel and all that stuff. But pleased with where he is at, grasping the offense,” Steichen said via USA Today’s Kevin Hickey.

Richardson added he’s starting to get his feet under him as well, with plenty more to do.

“The main thing when it comes to that is finding a routine, finding my place in the building, finding what I need to work on, getting advice from the vets and just understand what they want from me,” Richardson said. “Sometimes I have to remember that I am a rookie and I don’t know everything and I have to trust the process. It’s just a matter of getting the information, being myself and finding my routine.”

Jaguars

Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell said CB Tyson Campbell is growing into his own entering his second year and is in a position to help coach up some of the team’s younger players.

“You can see him come out of his shell a little bit,” Caldwell said, via Jags Wire. “He’s a guy that guys look to. He’s a player and he’s able to step out now and kind of talk to the young corners about how to do this and even talk to the safeties about how they’re supposed to be over the top of him at times. Being able to play as much as he has early on his career, that’s just going to help him. You’re thrown into it and he’s had his success and he’s able to help the young guys out. Being able to play as much as he has early on his career, that’s just going to help him. You’re thrown into it and he’s had his success and he’s able to help the young guys out.”

Texans

When asked about Texans’ first-round QB C.J. Stroud, HC DeMeco Ryans responded everyone is competing for a starting role and wants to see “continued improvement” out of players.

“With C.J. and with all of our players — no one has a defined starting role right now,” Ryans said. “Just want to see continued improvement from our guys, right? Are you improving and are you accountable to your teammates? Can we all count on you to make the proper decisions and make plays? Ultimately, help us win football games. For the guys on our team who can put us in the best position to win games — those are the guys who I want out there.”