AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, C.J. Stroud, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts QB Anthony Richardson spoke about acclimating to the NFL from college and has drawn praise from teammates and protectors Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelly.

“Everybody has their own journey,” Richardson said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “Shout out to those guys for getting those resources and grabbing them. But I didn’t know much about all that. I was just playing football because I love playing football. I didn’t even know there were camps and all these technicians…Honestly, the game is starting to slow down for me.”

“I’ve been really impressed with him,” Nelson mentioned. “The way he’s coming into the building every day and just his work ethic and his poise in the huddle — for a rookie — has impressed me a lot. The growth I’ve seen from [offseason workouts] until now, you could tell that in the offseason time, he was at home, he was studying, he was working on calling the plays in the huddle. I’m really happy with where he is at right now.”

“Whether it’s just being able to verbalize the calls in the huddle or seeing checks or feeling pressures, I’d say the overall game management is really improved. … He’s done an incredible job,” Kelly added.

Texans

Texans QB C.J. Stroud commented on his preseason debut with HC DeMeco Ryans and OC Bobby Slowik weighing in on how they felt he performed in his first NFL action.

“[It was] my first NFL game, and just a lot of things that I’ve been through to just get to that moment, It was just special,” Stroud said, via DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN. “Of course, [I] just wish I didn’t make one mistake on one certain play, but other than that, I thought I played solid.[It] felt good to get hit again and just get back in the groove. I just think that’s what preseason is for. It’s important to just get back and put your feet back in the water.”

“With the preseason and with C.J. playing, I think it’s important for a young quarterback to get in and get those live reps,” Ryans added. “I think there’s no better teacher than experience — seeing how it truly feels to go against real live action. I think it’s good. Whoever is out there with him, we expect everyone around him — of course, they have to play better around him — but I think it’s good for C.J. to get live action.”

“The number one thing for a young quarterback in the NFL is just learning how to navigate the pocket,” Slowik commented. “There’s always going to be messy pockets. Stuff always collapses pretty fast. He got some reps at that in this game. We got to do better up front, and we know that.”

Aaron Wilson reports that Texans Jared Wayne suffered a Grade 2 strained hamstring and has a projected recovery time of two weeks. rookie WRsuffered a Grade 2 strained hamstring and has a projected recovery time of two weeks.

The Texans hosted DB Scott Nelson for a workout. (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Titans LT Andre Dillard was happy with the overall performance of the team’s offensive line and believes they have a solid foundation to build upon.

“I think it was a pretty good start to everything,” Dillard said, via Titans Wire. “I’m proud of the group for how we came out there and, you know, it’s never perfect, but there’s always stuff to learn upon, but I’m happy that we drove down and scored. It felt pretty good.”

Aaron Wilson reports that the Titans worked out DT Marvin Wilson on Monday.