AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Stephen Holder notes Colts QB Anthony Richardson (concussion) did not attend Thursday’s practice. He was later ruled out for Week 3 and QB Gardner Minshew is slated to start against the Ravens.

Jaguars

Jaguars OC Press Taylor hasn’t noticed the outside criticism revolving around the team.

“Outside noise doesn’t affect us inside,” Taylor said, via Jags Wire. “I’m here, pretty much all day every day, so I really don’t have social media and don’t listen to the radio or watch TV. I don’t really have time to, so ignorance is bliss. That doesn’t really bother me at all.”

Texans