AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Sunday marks Colts QB Anthony Richardson‘s first game back since his season-ending injury as a rookie last year. Colts HC Shane Steichen is looking to get Richardson a series or two even though it’s just preseason action, and Richardson is looking to make the most of it.

“I get to run out in front of the supporters and the fans again,” he said via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “They can see me live, in effect, once again. So, it’s a blessing. I’m thankful that Coach Shane let me play in this game. I get to go out there and make a few plays.”

Jaguars

According to Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars signed DT Breeland Speaks to a one-year $915,000 contract.

Texans

The suspension of Texans DL Denico Autry will put more of a load on veteran DL Mario Edwards to fill in. The two are similar players as either big defensive ends or undersized defensive tackles, and so far Edwards has been up to the challenge.

“Mario has been disruptive all camp,” Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said via Pro Football Talk. “And I wouldn’t have expected anything different from him. He showed up today playing on their side of the line of scrimmage and being disruptive. That’s what we need from all of our guys up front. I’m very pleased what Mario did tonight.”