AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Travis Hunter, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts QB Anthony Richardson said his dislocated finger is feeling great and it hasn’t stopped him from participating in practice.

“It’s been feeling better day by day. It hasn’t stopped me from practicing, I’m excited to keep it going,” Richardson said, via PFT.

Jaguars

Jaguars WR/CB Travis Hunter enters his rookie season with the unique task of playing on both sides of the ball. Jacksonville DC Anthony Campanile said Hunter is doing well as a cornerback and is “progressing every day.”

“He’s doing a good job,” Campanile said, via the team’s YouTube. “He’s progressing every day. Like I said, he’s done a great job with splitting time on offense and defense. So it’s a tough task, but he’s handled it really, really well. Like anything else, there’s things to correct but some things he did really good the other day.”

Campanile said HC Liam Coen has always been very clear on their plans for Hunter.

“Liam like I said before a couple weeks ago, did a great job of just laying that out,” Campanile said. “He had total clarity as to how he wanted to do it. He presented it in a easy way for all of us to understand and he’s managed Travis’ time really, really out here every day.”

Titans

Titans QB Cam Ward said he hopes to achieve “stability” in Tennessee and wants HC Brian Callahan and their coaching staff to “stay together and build together,” via Terry McCormick.

said he hopes to achieve “stability” in Tennessee and wants HC and their coaching staff to “stay together and build together,” via Terry McCormick. Callahan said S Kevin Winston is dealing with hamstring soreness related to his recovery from a knee injury, and they are hoping he returns next week, via Paul Kuharsky.