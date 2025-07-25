AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Travis Hunter, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts QB Anthony Richardson downplayed his shoulder injury that he suffered earlier this offseason and said that he could’ve been ready to participate if he was cleared.

“They told me I had to sit down a few weeks, and I was like, ‘Man, I can go right now,‘” Richardson said, via ESPN. “I just had to listen to the team, just take their advice from the medical team, take the advice from my trainer and just prepare myself for the upcoming season.”

Colts HC Shane Steichen said that he’s approached both Richardson and QB Daniel Jones about a training camp schedule for the position battle.

“The consistency of the operation,” he said. “Just moving the ball up and down the field. No timetable on this thing. Let those guys compete, let the process play out and we’ll go from there.”

Jaguars

The Jaguars made headlines when trading up to take WR/CB Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Trevor Lawrence said Hunter has been great to work with this offseason.

“I love him; he’s great,” Lawrence said, via John Oehser of the team’s site. “He’s very open, honest and has clear communication with his players. You know exactly where he stands. I’ve really appreciated how he has handled building our relationship thus far. I’m just excited to get to the season, get to training camp and getting to work with him. He really loves football. You would hope everyone loves football that’s coaching, but seeing him … it’s impressive that he really loves it and puts so much into it.”

Lawrence finished last season on injured reserve after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. The quarterback is happy to be healthy going into training camp.

“I’m really excited just to be healthy,” Lawrence said. “It feels good doing a full offseason of therapy and rehab and trying to get back to where I can feel healthy. I’ve gotten to that point, so it feels really good. I’ve had an entire offseason of training and feel like I’m in really great shape. I’m throwing the ball well. It’s going to be awesome. I’m excited to be back. It’s what I love to do, to play, so I’m excited to be back on the field.”

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan believes LB James Williams has improved “leaps and bounds” and mentioned he is continuing his transition from safety to linebacker. (Turron Davenport)