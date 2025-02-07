AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Tyreek Hill, Colts, Dolphins, Jaguars

Colts

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor said QB Anthony Richardson‘s work ethic and talent are what will put him above the edge and set him apart as an elite quarterback.

“No. 1, aside from his physical talent, he’s super competitive,” Taylor said, via PFT. “And you can see it — you can see the energy he plays with on the field. Similar to a Baker Mayfield-type of competitive nature, you can see it in their eyes. And I do think when you have a guy like that — and, you know, he’s young. Some of these guys are like 24 — he’s still like 22. [He played] 13 games in college, 15 in the NFL, so he’s young. But when you have a guy that has a competitive nature like that, and then what guys don’t see, or what people don’t see — he’s on the film. He’s in the playbook. He’s getting extra reps. So, he has that work ethic. I think that, in combination with his physical talents, is going to put him over the edge.”

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill wants to remain with the team despite his comments following their Week 18 loss to the Jets. Miami OT Terron Armstead understands Hill’s frustrations but admits he has to have some conversations with his teammates after expressing a desire to leave.

“He really wants to win, so when he doesn’t, it bothers him to the depths of his core,” Armstead said, via talkSPORTS. “I know the words that he said after our last game. I can’t excuse him for it, ’cause as a captain and as a leader, you can’t do it. So he has some mending to do with some relationships.”

The Jaguars hired DC Anthony Campanile from Green Bay where he served as the run game coordinator for the 2024 season. When asked about his defensive scheme plans, Campanile wants to be multiple so they can maximize the talent on the field.

“We want to put the best guys we have out there,” Campanile said, via John Oehser of the team’s website. “There will be front variation. There will be coverage variation. We’re going to test the protection on third down. There will be a lot of multiplicity to what we do in terms of simulators, pressure. That’s what I can tell you.”

“Structurally, you can get to any of those things and it really has more to do with people that are on the field. If you look at a lot of the systems I’ve been in, you could say, ‘That’s a 3-4,’ and we’re in four-down linemen half the time.”

Per CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, the Jaguars are hiring Colts assistant Ron Milus as DB coach.