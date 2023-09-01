AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Will Levis, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts GM Chris Ballard has been impressed by rookie QB Anthony Richardson‘s demeanor when observing him on the sidelines this preseason.

“He’s a pretty cool customer,” Ballard said, via ProFootballTalk. “I stayed on the sidelines this year, which I’ve done a lot, but I’ve done it more. I just wanted to feel it and feel him. Look, when he takes off and runs you can feel him. He’s going to have moments of course. They all do when they’re young. He is really poised, even after a bad play, he’s really got some poise to him that’s unique.”

Ballard doesn’t expect things to be perfect with Richardson but is confident the rookie will learn from his mistakes.

“There are going to be ups and downs — we know it. Everybody in this room knows it, I know it. Everybody knows it. You’ve got to keep stepping up and learn from every situation — the good ones and the bad ones — and keep moving forward,” said Ballard.

Stephen Holder rebuffed comments regarding Colts’ owner Jim Irsay being overly involved in the situation with RB Jonathan Taylor, describing that GM Chris Ballard has been the “driving force” with personnel decisions based on his research over the last month.

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans had high praise for running backs Dameon Pierce and Mike Boone after they both had physical outings against the Saints in the preseason.

“I love the way that Dameon ran,” Ryans said, via Click2Houston.com. “That’s what we want to see from him. That’s what we want to see. The challenge this week was for our running backs to accelerate through the hole, to continue to move their feet, continue to finish, and continue to go forward; and, it was good to see Dameon run that way. That’s his style and we love the angry style. That’s what we want to continue to see from him.”

“Mike Boone did a really nice job today as well running the ball, finishing runs,” Ryans added. “He ran with a very physical mindset. I love the way that both of those guys ran tonight.”

Titans

Titans second-round QB Will Levis said he went to have corrective eye surgery in June, fixing an issue he’s had for the past 12 years. He added he absolutely noticed a difference.

“I’ve been seeing it a lot better in comparison to the spring,” Levis said via ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “Obviously I’ve had more reps at this level now, but the eyesight is a big part of it.”

Levis was understandably meticulous about his research before deciding to have eye surgery.

“I needed to be really careful with the decision,” Levis said. “Being a quarterback, my vision, how I see the field is everything.”

Titans GM Ran Carthon said they are not having extension negotiations with any veteran players, via Paul Kuharsky.