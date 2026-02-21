AFC Notes: Anthony Weaver, Browns, Ravens

Brow ns

Jonathan Jones reports that the Browns have promoted Brandon Lynch to defensive backs coach and pass game specialist.

Ravens

Anthony Weaver embarks on his first year as the Ravens’ defensive coordinator. When asked what he looks to instill in Baltimore, Weaver said he wants the Ravens to reemerge as a feared and physical defense.

“It’s funny, because you say that, and I instantly go back to this shirt from when I was a rookie. They used to say, ‘It’s better to be feared than loved,’ and it had a Baltimore Ravens [logo] on it. I know it wasn’t an officially-issued shirt, but I go straight to that. And ultimately, I just think it’s about how we play. It is about us going out there and flying around to the ball, having 11 guys connected, that are in a flow state, that kind of know what each other are doing and we’re just flying around looks like a pack of wolves. It looks like we have 13 guys out there. That’s where we’re chasing. [It’s about] defeating blocks. If you get a chance to intimidate and hit somebody, let’s do it. Let’s make sure we do that. But the one thing I know is just, having been with so many of these guys [previously], they have that. It’s ingrained in their DNA. Otherwise, they wouldn’t be here. So, we’re just trying to get back to that standard. I don’t know what happened the last two years. I know when I turn on the tape, there’s still a lot of things you get excited about. We just have to make sure we’re more consistent in those actions to get back to where we want to be,” Weaver said, via RavensWire.

Ravens

Ravens DC Anthony Weaver was asked why he returned to Baltimore as the team’s defensive coordinator even though he’s not calling plays.

“This job is hardly a consolation prize,” Weaver said, via PFT. “I’d be lying to say I wasn’t disappointed that I didn’t get a head job. Ultimately, I just came back to ‘Why am I doing this in the first place?’ Selfishly, I’m in it to try to win a Super Bowl. To be part of a group that’s forever. . . . .Secondly, I’m here to serve. I’m here to serve players and help them reach whatever God-given potential they have. I don’t need to be a head coach to do that. I can certainly do that from this seat. I’m incredibly proud to be a defensive coordinator in Baltimore because I think the defensive coordinator in Baltimore is like the main defensive coordinator in the National Football League.”