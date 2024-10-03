AFC Notes: Antonio Pierce, Davante Adams, Travis Kelce, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers OLB Khalil Mack said he’s not thinking of their 12-loss seasons in 2023 and still feels there were a lot of positives in Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs.

“You can’t really focus on last year,” Mack said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN. “In other years, it was kind of like a breakdown, here, breakdown there, and they were able to put up 20-plus points. Today, it seemed like it was a little tougher for them, but all in all, there were a lot of positives. But the negatives, you just got to look at them and correct them.”

Chargers CB Kristian Fulton signed with Los Angeles this offseason after four years with the Titans. He understands there’s a need to get out of the cellar of the AFC West.

“From what I’ve heard, it’s always been a thing, just finishing in the fourth,” Fulton said. “So I feel like we all just got to be better on our end, offense, special teams to find a way to win these games.”

Chiefs

Once WR Rashee Rice exited with a knee injury, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce emerged for his best game of the young season. Kansas City HC Andy Reid outlined why Kelce was able to have success Sunday while reiterating his belief in the veteran.

“Yeah. They played quite a little bit of zone out there and Kelce did a nice job of just getting in windows,” Reid said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “Then when they did play man, he was able to do a nice job there. There wasn’t as much double team as maybe you’ve seen or settling on him as much as he’s seen, so he did very good.”

“Well, I really don’t care what anybody thinks. I watch what the defense does and how they respect him. I take it off of that and I watch Trav every day, so I get to see him and how he works. He never wants to come out in practice, and the game, he’s all in all the time. So, I don’t know, I don’t worry about all that.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes explained why he felt Kelce was able to have a breakout performance.

“I think it’s a mixture of everything,” Mahomes added. “Obviously, with Rashee Rice going out early, you’ve got to put Kelce back in that situation where he is getting a high volume of catches. And then the Chargers were taking away some of the outside stuff, leaving the middle of the field open and we were able to get it to Trav in some of those zone coverages. But I mean the whole Kelce thing in general hasn’t been a worry to me. I know whenever we need him he’s going to make plays and that’s what he did today.”

Chiefs RB Samaje Perine was fined $8,333 for Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet), and CB Jaylen Watson was fined $5,591 for Unnecessary Roughness (horse-collar tackle) in Week 3.

Raiders

The Raiders got back in the win column in Week 4 with a home win over the Browns. Las Vegas HC Antonio Pierce apologized for his comments last week about players not giving their full effort and admitted he contributed to the noisy week.

“It was a trying week. There was a lot of hoopla and stuff,” Pierce said, via the team’s website. “Probably started with me, with my comments, and I apologize for that. Don’t want to be a distraction that way but I think we just went to work each and every day. Things came out throughout the week and guys just never flinched and blinked.”

Pierce refused to address WR Davante Adams ‘ trade situation and said the receiver is still rehabbing his hamstring injury, via Vic Tafur.

trade situation and said the receiver is still rehabbing his hamstring injury, via Vic Tafur. Pierce said TE Michael Mayer is dealing with “personal stuff” and there is no timeline for his return, via Paul Gutierrez.

is dealing with “personal stuff” and there is no timeline for his return, via Paul Gutierrez. When asked about liking an Instagram post about Adams’ possible trade, Pierce said he is only focused on Week 5: “[I’m] just focused on Denver,” per Tafur.

Raiders QB Gardner Minshew said they aren’t distracted by Adams’ situation and understand both parties must make the best decision they can: “We’ve got to focus on the task at hand with who we have here. Obviously, everybody understands Davante’s situation and we all love Davante. But understand, he’s got to make the best decision for him, our team has to make the best decision for us. We’ve got to keep moving forward and try to figure out how to win games.” (Paul Gutierrez)

said they aren’t distracted by Adams’ situation and understand both parties must make the best decision they can: “We’ve got to focus on the task at hand with who we have here. Obviously, everybody understands Davante’s situation and we all love Davante. But understand, he’s got to make the best decision for him, our team has to make the best decision for us. We’ve got to keep moving forward and try to figure out how to win games.” (Paul Gutierrez) Pierce on RB Alexander Mattison: “He’s earned more reps. And he’s gonna get them.” (Vincent Bonsignore)