AFC Notes: Antonio Pierce, Jimmie Ward, Raiders, Texans, Titans

Raiders

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce announced early Wednesday that QB Aidan O’Connell would draw the start against Kansas City.

“Feel good about Aidan,” Pierce said, via Around The NFL. “He’s been dialed in. He’s got that laser-eye focus right now. Great opportunity for him.” Pierce acknowledged that the team isn’t where they wanted to be entering the final stretch of the season, but is hoping to build positive momentum to close out the year. “Let’s call a spade a spade, the best team in football against the worst team in football,” Pierce said. “Let’s change the narrative. Let’s go out there and make it a dogfight, let’s make it ugly, let’s make it scrappy. It’s Black Friday, let’s create a little chaos, let’s get back to Raider football and have some fun and some personality. Let it loose.”

Texans

Following the injury to S Jalen Pitre, Texans S Jimmie Ward has taken over his position as the main nickel cornerback in those personnel packages. Ward is ready to make plays whenever he’s near the ball and hopes to provide a similar impact to Pitre.

“I’m around the ball,” Ward said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. “So, when you’re around the ball, you’re going to make some plays. Hopefully, I make more plays than I give up.”

“It’s going to be hard to do what Jalen did. I can’t really talk about it. I’ve got to display it on Sunday. We’ll see, and y’all can be the judge of how I do.”

Houston HC DeMeco Ryans praised Ward’s versatility and is confident he will make an impact wherever they line him up.

“Yeah, Jimmie has played a lot of spots for us and Jimmie is a versatile player,” Ryans said. “He has played in the back end. He can play all over the back end and we’ll see where Jimmie lines up on Sunday and he’s been a good playmaker for us. Wherever he lines up, it will be dynamic and he’ll make some plays. He flies around and has a swarming mentality, so wherever we put him, that’s what he’ll do.”

Titans

Titans OC Nick Holz praised WR Calvin Ridley after his recent hot streak: “[Calvin Ridley] has done a great job. People try and take him away, and double him. QB Will Levis has gotten more comfortable with him. Getting Calvin the ball helps is win.” (Jim Wyatt)

praised WR after his recent hot streak: “[Calvin Ridley] has done a great job. People try and take him away, and double him. QB has gotten more comfortable with him. Getting Calvin the ball helps is win.” (Jim Wyatt) Tennessee expects RB Tyjae Spears to clear concussion protocol and play this week. (Wyatt)