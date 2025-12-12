AFC Notes: Ashton Jeanty, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

The Chargers are splitting carries between RBs Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal. Los Angeles OC Greg Roman called it a fluid situation that could change at any moment: “It’s so fluid. It could change at a drop of a hat and I’m always going to go with the hot hand. You never know who that’s going to be. So you get into the game, you find out who’s got the hot hand and they’ll get the bulk of the work. But right now I’m seeing two guys with the hot hand, so that’s a good problem to have.” (Kris Rhim)

Chiefs

The Chiefs’ receivers have had an issue with drops this season. Kansas City HC Andy Reid remains confident in their players’ ability to hold onto the ball.

“These guys, they’ve got good hands, and they’re proud guys that normally catch the football. Things happen in this business where you might drop a ball once in a while. So, you got to go back and catch a few more balls at practice and focus in on it, and we go from there,” Reid said, via ChiefsWire. “I got trust in the guys. That’s not a common thing for the guys that have had some mishaps there. They’ll work through it, that’s what you do. They’re good players, and we’re always looking at it from a coach’s standpoint to put them in better positions. We’re never going to stop doing that either, try to work to their strengths.”

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice has dropped our passes. Reid doesn’t think his mistakes come with a lack of effort or focus.

“He’s (Rashee Rice) a tough dude. A young guy with a lot on his plate and he’s powering through it to the best of his ability right now, and that’s how he’s going about his business. He comes to work and works,” Reid said. “And it’s unfortunate that he’s had a couple of these drops. It’s not for a lack of effort or focus that way, but to say he doesn’t have a lot of things going, he has a lot of things going.”

Raiders

The Raiders are in the middle of a seven-game losing streak, but HC Pete Carroll has remained upbeat and optimistic. Las Vegas RB Ashton Jeanty feels they just need “one spark” to turn things around.

“I wouldn’t say I’m as optimistic as Pete is sometimes,” Jeanty said, via Ryan McFadden of ESPN. “But I do think a lot of times, all it takes is one play, one spark, to change the direction of the game for us and just for the organization to lead toward a win.”

Carroll mentioned that they are “surprisingly positive” about where they are.

“We have a surprisingly positive attitude about it,” Carroll said. “That’s a part of our culture, and it’s a part of the expectation of how we operate, but it’s there.”

Jeanty added that they must continue cleaning things up and executing at a higher level.

“We’ve got to continue to find ways to clean up our play and execute better when it matters the most,” Jeanty said.