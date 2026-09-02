AFC Notes: Ashton Jeanty, Fernando Mendoza, Rashee Rice, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Trey Lance landed the Chargers’ backup quarterback role ahead of DJ Uiagalelei, who was signed to the practice squad. Before final roster cuts, OC Mike McDaniel said both players likely wish they could’ve changed some plays in the preseason but feels both understand his offense.

“I think Trey and DJ would be the first to say there was some plays that they left out there and wasn’t to their standard,” McDaniel said, via Eric Smith of the team’s site. “Based upon my working experience with them, I’m very comfortable with their ownership of the offense and their ability to get better at things so I have a lot of faith in that.”

Trey Pipkins III and Kayode Awosika have been competing for the starting left guard role after Jake Slaughter converted to center. McDaniel said Awosika “might stick” at the position.

“It altered it slightly. Jake was firmly in the running for that,” McDaniel said. “Luckily, we’ve had some strong play from a bunch of the guys, several of the vets you’ve seen all types of different number float in there. I think the No. 74 [Awosika] might stick, he’s been fortunately been coming along, but realistically the battle wasn’t complete and guys have to solidify their spots.”

McDaniel added that Pipkins was still in the mix.

“Very much so [in the mix],” McDaniel said. “I would just say Kayode has kind of taken the lead in terms of it’s almost his job to lose because of his growth in the last two weeks. Trey’s definitely still a factor in that and we’re working out all of those sorts of lineups to make sure we have the very best one for Week 1.”

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice enters the fourth year of his career in 2026. When asked about the progress he’s seen from Rice, OC Eric Bieniemy said he’s still learning about the receiver but noticed he is “very, very tough.”

“Well, first of all, Rashee (Rice) is a very good player. His overall resume has spoken for itself. The thing I’m trying to get to know, and we’re still working through this, is getting to know the person,” Bieniemy said, via ChiefsWire. “To see the things that make him click. What are the things that inspire him? What are some of the things that he loves to do off the field? It’s all about building relationships with people. And so the thing that I love about Rashee, first and foremost, he’s tough. He’s very, very tough. Another thing, and I’m not saying this in a bad way, he’s hardheaded.”

Bieniemy said he’s challenging Rice to make small adjustments and thinks it is resonating with him.

“He’s stubborn because he feels that he’s good enough at certain things, and I like that because you got to get him to see it from a different point of view. And when he can see it from a different point of view with a set of different eyes, now it opens up his brain,” Bieniemy said. “And I mean, you can see it resonate, and so those are the things that I’ve learned about him. Now, it’s just about making sure we can get the continuous reps to get him back on track, to get him in game shape because we have to get it right. And on top of that, we got to make sure that all the little fine details that need to be executed are basically done within the next couple of weeks or so.”

Chiefs’ fifth-round RB Emmett Johnson was recently named the team’s primary backup. Kansas City HC Andy Reid said Johnson’s pass protection earned him the No. 2 role: “Pass protection. We knew he could run the ball. But the thing we had to see was pass protection for him to be that No. 2 back. You’ve got to be able to do that.” (Charles Goldman)

was recently named the team’s primary backup. Kansas City HC said Johnson’s pass protection earned him the No. 2 role: “Pass protection. We knew he could run the ball. But the thing we had to see was pass protection for him to be that No. 2 back. You’ve got to be able to do that.” (Charles Goldman) Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed missed time in training camp due to a flare-up in his knee. When asked if he’ll be full-go for Week 1, Sneed said he’s ready for whatever is asked of him: “Whatever they put me at, I’ll put my pads on, and I’m ready to go.” (Goldman)

Raiders

Raiders QB coach Mike Sullivan talked about first-round QB Fernando Mendoza’s work ethic and how he never makes the same mistake twice.

“He’s someone that I think a lot of his confidence comes from the preparation and the type of time and effort that he puts in,” Sullivan said, via The Athletic. “To really continue to press, to continue to work, to improve, to never be satisfied is a benefit to a quarterback because then they get in situations it doesn’t seem as hard and it doesn’t seem as challenging.”

Sullivan added that the team has tried to take as much off Mendoza’s plate as possible and wants to keep hammering down the basics.

“We try to do everything that we can to enable a quarterback, when he’s called on to perform… he’s not thinking too much. He’s kind of on autopilot,” Sullivan said. “He’s created muscle memory in his footwork, his upper body, his vision. He’s developed that kind of chemistry with his receivers and can anticipate the play call and knows the situation.”

Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty is at risk of missing Week 1 with a high-ankle sprain. When asked if he’s optimistic about Jeanty playing in the season opener, HC Klint Kubiak responded: “Yes,” per Sam Warren.

is at risk of missing Week 1 with a high-ankle sprain. When asked if he’s optimistic about Jeanty playing in the season opener, HC responded: “Yes,” per Sam Warren. Kubiak officially named Kirk Cousins their starting quarterback ahead of Fernando Mendoza. Kubiak said they will continue developing Mendoza during practice and team meetings: “There’s always early work, late work, more meetings, plenty of time on the field between drills with Coach Sullivan and Coach Janocko. Every player that is not starting the first game, they’re helping us on the look team. We’re just trying to find every edge we can find to continue to get him better and his teammates better.” (Warren)