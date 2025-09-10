AFC Notes: Ashton Jeanty, Patrick Mahomes, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers WR Quentin Johnston has had some very high highs and low lows since being a first-round pick back in 2023. After coming through with a huge two-touchdown performance in Week 1, Johnston reflected on his early struggles and how he uses the field as his therapy.

“I don’t really talk about it to nobody. I feel like I just have to step up, deal with it on my own, get better each year,” Johnston said, via ESPN’s Kris Rhim. “So that’s what I’m doing, that’s what I’m continuing to do. I feel like my therapist is the field, so that’s where I take everything.”

“I’m just honestly at this point trying to prove myself right. I know a lot of people don’t really look at me as … I still see myself as a good football player. Everybody’s not going to hit their peak at the same time. … I’m just staying down and working until my time comes.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is set to turn 30 this month, marking his transition into the next era of his career after a remarkable run in his 20s. Mahomes said recently his hope is to hit a sweet spot in a couple different areas, including a balance between the aggression he played with in his 20s and the savviness he’s accrued from seven seasons as a starter.

Mahomes also talked about how he’s learned so much from how Tom Brady handled his career, including the emphasis on taking care of his body to extend his career past the bounds of previous conventional wisdom. As he nears his 30s, Mahomes is clearly not planning to stop playing any time soon.

As far as when Mahomes might consider retiring, he told Breer that as long as he has the love for the whole process that goes into playing — not just playing, but the meetings, practices and workouts — he’ll keep suiting up.

Raiders

Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty had just 38 rushing yards on 19 carries in his NFL debut. Las Vegas HC Pete Carroll thinks he could’ve been more patient on some runs and thinks he’ll improve with time.

“Ashton was hyped,” Carroll said, via PFT. “He was jacked up and he would tell you, I think, that he wishes he had been a little more patient on some reads and things like that. That will come. He didn’t look like that in preseason. This game, being out there, being called on to play and carry the ball 19 times, it was a little bit different for him. He’ll play way better, he’ll see things more clearly. I know he was a little frustrated by that.”