AFC Notes: Austin Ekeler, Chargers, Chiefs, Texans

Chargers
- Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post says the GMs he’s talked to are skeptical the Chargers get much of a trade market for RB Austin Ekeler, as they don’t see a good match for him with another team.
- Penn State C/G Juice Scruggs has met with the 49ers, Bills, Browns, Buccaneers, Chargers, Dolphins, and Packers. (Justin Melo)
Chiefs
- Chiefs OL Nick Allegretti signed a one-year, $2.582 million deal (fully guaranteed) with a $152,500 signing bonus and $2.43 million base salary. (Aaron Wilson)
Texans
- Texans LT Laremy Tunsil‘s three-year, $75 million extension included a $30 million signing bonus and lowered his 2023 base salary to $2 million. He has base salaries of $18 million, $20.95 million, and $20.95 million in the new years of the deal. (Over The Cap)
- Tunsil’s 2023 and 2024 base salaries are guaranteed, while $10 million of his 2025 base is guaranteed for injury and becomes fully guaranteed on March 19, 2024. Up to $250,000 annually is available in per-game roster bonuses and there is an annual $150,000 workout bonus.
- According to Aaron Wilson, LB Cory Littleton signed with the Texans for one-year on a $2.7 million deal that includes $500,000 in incentives, a $1.3 million salary, and a base value of $2.2 million.
