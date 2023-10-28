AFC Rumors: Austin Ekeler, Travis Kelce, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Albert Breer of SI.com writes that there won’t be a fire sale in Denver leading up to the trade deadline.

The Broncos are actively looking for future draft picks, according to Breer.

Denver was reportedly seeking a first-round pick for WR Jerry Jeudy and a second-round pick for WR Courtland Sutton during the draft. Breer mentions that if the Broncos could get this for either player right now, they’d listen.

. As for CB Patrick Surtain , Breer believes it would take even more than the two first-round picks and the fourth-rounder that the Rams gave up for CB Jalen Ramsey to get the young corner.

Chargers

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler said his comments regarding HC Brandon Staley were taken out of context. He also added that it doesn’t matter how he feels and he needs to go out and perform on a weekly basis.

“I think the clip got taken out of context,” Ekeler said, via PFT. “It doesn’t matter how I feel, like, what matters is I have to go out and do my job. It’s my job to go play well, and then that will [in turn] make Staley look even better. It doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter how I feel about it. I don’t give a damn about how I feel. I’m not spending one ounce of my energy thinking about how I feel because it doesn’t matter. What matters is I have to go execute. And if I don’t feel like I did that at a high level, I can’t think about anything besides that. And so that’s where I’m coming from, where it’s like, how do you feel about Staley? I don’t have an opinion about that. Because I’ve got to make sure I do my job first.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes thinks defenses are doing their best to game plan against Travis Kelce, but the tight end just beats their coverage.

“I think defenses and defensive coordinators are doing their best to cover him,” Mahomes said, via NFL.com. “There’s a reason he’s Travis Kelce, he finds a way to get himself open, versus man, versus zone, versus everything. I’m just glad he’s on my team, I’ll say that.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said Kelce has a good understanding of how long he has to get open and has a solid connection with Mahomes.

“The (offensive) line does a good job,” Reid said. “We always talk with the receivers (and) tight ends about having that clock in your head. Trav has the ability to keep that thing running; how long can I do what I need to do to get open and Pat stays in tune with that. They’ve got a good connection, that’s what makes them special together. From a defensive standpoint, (if you) try to put too many guys on one guy and then the other guys have a battle so that can be a tough thing from that side.”

Reid points out that the Broncos used CB Patrick Surtain Jr. against Kelce on third downs, but the “unique chemistry” between Mahomes and Kelce is tough to stop.

“[Surtain Jr.] jumped on him on third downs last time we played,” Reid said. “They know who Trav is, and they had a plan there so maybe you see a little more of that or whatever but teams are taking and putting good players on Trav or are doubling him. He and Pat have a unique chemistry there.”